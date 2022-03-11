Toy Boogers, Cool Cats, Deadfellaz, Robotos: What Happens When Four Top NFT Projects Combine Traits?

A new non-fungible token collection is set to launch, but this one comes with a unique twist as it will include traits from four existing collections as a mashup.

What Happened: Toy Boogers, a collection of 3,333 NFTs, announced Thursday the launch of Kitbash Boogers. The collection is a collaboration between Toy Boogers, Cool Cats, Deadfellaz and Robots.

“This first-of-its-king collaboration collection is based on mixing and mashing traits from four of the hottest projects into one super cute, super wacky, and super gnarly collection called Kitbash Boogers!” the company said in a post.

The company noted that “Kitbashing” is the process of combining and mixing toys or models from different kits to create a new item not readily available.

The collection will include 1,111 1/1 NFTs as a new collection with new metadata and a new rarity system.

Kitbash Boogers are expected to drop at the end of April. All Kitbash Boogers owners will get full membership into the Toy Boogers family.

Toy Boogers said the new collection will be 100% allow-list for the mint and the project will be advertised “well in advance” before dropping.

Each of the four projects will get 250-plus spots to “distribute however they see fit.”

Why it’s Important: Kitbash Boogers combines traits and the communities behind four successful and well-followed projects. Here’s a look at the four collections involved:

Toy Boogers: 34,000 Twitter followers, 5,343 Discord members, 0.53 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) floor price

(CRYPTO: ETH) floor price Cool Cats: 185,000 Twitter followers, 100,574 Discord members, 7.45 ETH floor price

Deadfellaz: 110,000 Twitter followers, 21,694 Discord members, 2.08 ETH floor price

Robotos: 61,000 Twitter followers, 26,900 Discord members, 0.79 ETH floor price

Toy Boogers and Robotos are among the projects that signed media deals with Time Studios to created shows based on the NFT collections.

“We see an opportunity to build an extensive library of IP coming from the incredible creativity we are witnessing within the NFT space. In essence, our goal is to become the de facto studio for the web3 era,” Time Studios president Keith Grossman said.

Many NFT collections have released traits that pay tribute or honor other NFT projects that have already launched. This marks the first major mashup of four existing projects and could be a sign of new collaborations and additional collection launches to come from existing NFT collections.

Watch Benzinga's "The Roadmap" interview with Toy Boogers below.