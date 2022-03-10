Team Heretics Joins The Fight Over Outer Ring's Metaverse

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Outer Ring MMO has struck a deal with Team Heretics to collaborate on the future together. The deal makes Team Heretics the first official esports club in the Outer Ring Metaverse. The team have their own Gaming Hub in Great Silver City, create branded items, form a clan, and start operations inside the game’s tokenized economy.

The strategic alliance will be key in attracting new gamers to the Outer Ring ecosystem, with Heretic’s powerful brand being an important onramp for the public to explore Outer Ring and help the community grow. Team Heretics is thrilled to explore crypto-gaming and possibilities inherent in NFTs and Play to Earn.

Heretics in The Metaverse

Heretics esports has the biggest Spanish-speaking fandom in the world. Their brand is known for awesome content that taps into mainstream culture. Their influencers, gamers, and streamers will bring their talents to bear and help crack open the Outer Ring metaverse for the general public.

A virtual Gaming Hub will be erected inside Great Silver City that is a replica of their real-world Gaming Hub in Madrid, and bespoke Heretics skins will be available for players to buy, collect, wear, and show their allegiance to the Heretics fandom. The skins will be available when the next technical demo releases. The Outer Ring team are pleased to draw on Heretics deep pools of gaming knowledge and expertise in gaming content and community management.

Of course, Team Heretics will also compete themselves for the prizes on offer in the Outer Ring MMO. Their clan is bound to be one of the premier teams in the world, with members distributing themselves among Outer Rings 5 different factional races. Heretics will be able to expand their own brand, and resources, by competing in the metaverse.

The Outer Ring development team are delighted to have sealed this partnership with Heretics and can’t wait to welcome their fantastic players and community members into the world they’ve created.

