So What's Happening With Natera Shares?

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares are trading lower by 31.2% at $37.66 after Hindenburg Research issued a short report on the stock.

Hindenburg Research stated, "Based on more than 2 dozen interviews with former Natera employees, patients and industry experts, a review of hundreds of online complaints, FOIA requests to state Medicaid offices and state Attorneys General, and the company’s financial filings, we show how Natera’s revenue growth has been fueled by deceptive sales and billing practices aimed at doctors, insurance companies and expectant mothers."

Natera at 2:33pm EST issued a press release responding to the short report: "We disagree with the accuracy of this report which was generated in an attempt to make a quick profit by short sellers Hindenburg Research, who are currently under criminal investigation by the Department of Justice for illegal trading tactics. This is the same story short sellers have been pitching for many years."…Read More

Natera Inc is operative in the healthcare field in the United States.

Natera has a 52-week high of $129.09 and a 52-week low of $26.10.