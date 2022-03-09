Bain Capital Launches $560M Crypto Fund Focused On DeFi, Web3 And Liquid Tokens

bySamyuktha Sriram
March 8, 2022 11:52 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bain Capital Launches $560M Crypto Fund Focused On DeFi, Web3 And Liquid Tokens

Bain Capital Ventures (BCV), the venture capital arm of Bain Capital, has launched a $560 million fund focused on the cryptocurrency space.

What Happened: Bain Capital’s Crypto Fund I will exclusively focus on investing in early-stage cryptocurrency protocols operating in decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 categories, according to a report from Bloomberg on Tuesday.

Bain Capital Ventures has already allocated around $100 million towards several portfolio companies in its ecosystem — primarily in pre-launch projects.

Stefan Cohen, a partner at Bain Capital Ventures, told CoinDesk that the cryptocurrency-focused unit is “oriented around early-stage investing all the way through liquid tokens.”

“The number one priority is investing in the infrastructure. That would be layer 1 scaling solutions, privacy products, middleware, storage solutions, and the sort of components used to build the ultimate internet services we think we’ll be interacting with in the future,” he said.

BCV has a long-term investment horizon for its prospective cryptocurrency investments. The firm is looking to invest in crypto startups with a 10-year time horizon.

In addition to equity deals, BCV is looking at purchasing the native tokens of cryptocurrency projects as a way to participate in on-chain governance.

Last month, another venture capital giant Sequoia Capital announced a $600 million cryptocurrency-focused fund. Sequoia’s Crypto Fund will invest directly in liquid crypto tokens with a large daily trading volume such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Photo by Quantitatives on Unsplash

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Hedge Funds Markets General

Related Articles

Bitcoin Sees Sudden 8% Rise, Breaches $41K — Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Course

Bitcoin Sees Sudden 8% Rise, Breaches $41K — Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Course

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) surged by 7.8% during Asian hours on Wednesday to $41,632. read more
Bye-Bye Bitcoin? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Sees US Seizing All Crypto After Biden's Executive Order

Bye-Bye Bitcoin? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Sees US Seizing All Crypto After Biden's Executive Order

Robert Kiyosaki, the best-selling author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has predicted that U.S. President Joe Biden's executive order to regulate cryptocurrency will mark the downfall for the asset class. read more
AMC Chief Says There Has Been 'Immediate Benefit' To Business From Enabling Crypto Payments

AMC Chief Says There Has Been 'Immediate Benefit' To Business From Enabling Crypto Payments

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) CEO Adam Aron said that the movie theater chain has already seen a benefit from accepting cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin ( read more
Bitcoin Hits New All-Time Highs Against Russian Ruble

Bitcoin Hits New All-Time Highs Against Russian Ruble

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded below the $39,000 mark as of early Tuesday but continued to touch new all-time highs against the Russian Ruble. read more