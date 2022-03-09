This DeFi Coin Founded by Andre Cronje Is The Most Traded Crypto By Ethereum Whales Today

byMadhukumar Warrier
March 8, 2022 9:09 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This DeFi Coin Founded by Andre Cronje Is The Most Traded Crypto By Ethereum Whales Today

Yearn.finance (CRYPTO: YFI) has emerged as the most traded cryptocurrency by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallets in the past 24 hours.

What Happened: Yearn.finance was also ranked seventh among the most used smart contracts by the Ethereum whales, according to data from cryptocurrency data platform WhaleStats.

See Also: How To Buy Yearn.Finance (YFI)

Why It Matters: Yearn.finance is an aggregator service for decentralized finance (DeFi) investors, using automation to allow them to maximize profits from yield farming.

The project — formerly known as iEarn — is the brainchild of Andre Cronje, who recently announced his departure from DeFi.

Yearn.finance on Tuesday retweeted a post that noted the project has generated more than $100 million in revenue despite Crone’s departure from the project a year ago.

Price Action: Yearn.finance is up 6.7% during the past 24 hours, trading at $19,831.32 at press time.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Muted, Weighed Down By Russia-Ukraine War — But This Crypto Remains Unstoppable

 

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bye-Bye Bitcoin? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Sees US Seizing All Crypto After Biden's Executive Order

Bye-Bye Bitcoin? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Sees US Seizing All Crypto After Biden's Executive Order

Robert Kiyosaki, the best-selling author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has predicted that U.S. President Joe Biden's executive order to regulate cryptocurrency will mark the downfall for the asset class. read more
AMC Chief Says There Has Been 'Immediate Benefit' To Business From Enabling Crypto Payments

AMC Chief Says There Has Been 'Immediate Benefit' To Business From Enabling Crypto Payments

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) CEO Adam Aron said that the movie theater chain has already seen a benefit from accepting cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin ( read more
What Is A Crypto Airdrop?

What Is A Crypto Airdrop?

Every day new DeFi projects are launched. Many of these also launch accompanying tokens. This has led to the emergence of 'airdrops' to draw people into these new crypto ecosystems.  read more
Ethereum Expected To Fall Below This Level In Next 10 Days, Options Data Reveals

Ethereum Expected To Fall Below This Level In Next 10 Days, Options Data Reveals

Market data for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) option contract trading suggests that market participants expect — or at the very least fear — a drop below the $2,200 level — about 13% lower than the current price of over $2,500. read more