This DeFi Coin Founded by Andre Cronje Is The Most Traded Crypto By Ethereum Whales Today

Yearn.finance (CRYPTO: YFI) has emerged as the most traded cryptocurrency by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallets in the past 24 hours.

What Happened: Yearn.finance was also ranked seventh among the most used smart contracts by the Ethereum whales, according to data from cryptocurrency data platform WhaleStats.

Why It Matters: Yearn.finance is an aggregator service for decentralized finance (DeFi) investors, using automation to allow them to maximize profits from yield farming.

The project — formerly known as iEarn — is the brainchild of Andre Cronje, who recently announced his departure from DeFi.

Yearn.finance on Tuesday retweeted a post that noted the project has generated more than $100 million in revenue despite Crone’s departure from the project a year ago.

Andre Cronje left Yearn over a year ago, and since then the project has generated $100m+ in revenue and stood up profit sharing to partners. Yearn is far bigger than any one person, thanks to Andre. https://t.co/TO51NvqqWT — eberle.eth (@defiginger) March 7, 2022

Price Action: Yearn.finance is up 6.7% during the past 24 hours, trading at $19,831.32 at press time.

