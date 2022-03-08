Shiba Inu Overtakes FTX Token As Ethereum Whales' Darling

byAdrian Zmudzinski
March 8, 2022 5:33 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shiba Inu Overtakes FTX Token As Ethereum Whales' Darling

Meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) overtook FTX Token (CRYPTO: FTT) — the native coin of major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange FTX — late Monday as the most popular token among Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) heaviest wallets, in terms of dollar value.

What Happened: The news follows a relatively unknown token recently becoming the most traded cryptocurrency among large Ethereum holders.

Ethereum whales, crypto-speak for large holders, preferred Shiba Inu over FTX Token on Monday, according to data shared by WhaleStats, a service that tracks the actions of cryptocurrency whales.

Data reported by the service showed that Shiba Inu briefly overtook the FTX token as the most popular token among the top 1,000 Ethereum whales. As of press time, FTX has again overtaken Shiba Inu at $1.4 billion against the latter's $1.36 billion.

See Also: Shiba Inu Price Prediction

The uptick in holdings among whales took place when Shiba Inu's price approached its technical critical support level of $0.00002347. The top Ethereum whale holds 35 trillion SHIB for a total value of about $984 million — crowing the token as the fourth most valuable token balance held in the wallet, worth nearly 11% of its total value.

Price Action: As of press time, Shiba Inu traded at $0.00002326 after seeing its price increase by about 1% over the last 24 hours.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Dogecoin Foundation Secures EU Trademark Protection For Crypto Name, Logos

Dogecoin Foundation Secures EU Trademark Protection For Crypto Name, Logos

The Dogecoin Foundation, a nonprofit organization to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), has registered European Union trademarks for “Dogecoin”, “Doge” and associated logos in a move that it says further safeguards its name and imag read more
This Dogecoin Rival Is The Most Traded Crypto By Ethereum Whales Today

This Dogecoin Rival Is The Most Traded Crypto By Ethereum Whales Today

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — the self-described “Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer” — has emerged as the most traded cryptocurrency by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum (CRYPTO: read more
This Ethereum Layer-2 Soultion That Promises 100x Lower Gas Fees Just Went Live

This Ethereum Layer-2 Soultion That Promises 100x Lower Gas Fees Just Went Live

A Layer-2 solution that aims at addressing Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) high transaction fee issues just went live. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Muted, Weighed Down By Russia-Ukraine War — But This Crypto Remains Unstoppable

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Muted, Weighed Down By Russia-Ukraine War — But This Crypto Remains Unstoppable

Waves (WAVES), the coin of a project that allows users to launch their own tokens, soared 28% higher at $24.08 at press time over 24 hours. read more