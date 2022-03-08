Which Coin Are Ethereum Whales Trading The Most Today?

byMadhukumar Warrier
March 7, 2022 9:30 pm
Which Coin Are Ethereum Whales Trading The Most Today?

BarnBridge (CRYPTO: BOND) continues to be the most traded cryptocurrency by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallets in the past 24 hours.

What Happened: BOND was also ranked sixth among the most used smart contracts by the Ethereum whales as at press time late Monday, according to data from cryptocurrency data platform WhaleStats.

Why It Matters: BarnBridge is a decentralized finance (DeFi) risk tokenization protocol that runs on the Ethereum blockchain.

The main focus of the token is to divide cryptocurrency risks into tranches so that market participants, depending on their risk profile, can invest in different products or assets.

According to the project behind the token, its SMART Alpha application gives users more control over their exposure to the performance of a specific digital asset.

Price Action: BarnBridge is down 13.1% during the past 24 hours, trading at $.44 at press time.

Read Next: Coinbase Says This Is Why Crypto Is No Good For Sanctions Evasion

 

