Dogecoin Continues To Head Lower — Why The Meme Coin Millionaire Isn't Buying This Dip

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.6% lower at $0.12 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -1.6% 24-hour against Bitcoin -2% 24-hour against Ethereum -0.8% 7-day -11% 30-day -19.6% YTD performance -31.5%

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded lower at press time even though major coins presented a mixed picture at press time. The global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.6% to $1.7 trillion.

DOGE was among the most-mentioned coins on Twitter at press time. It attracted 1,056 tweets, according to Cointrendz data.

The three most mentioned coins — Bitcoin, Ripple, and Ethereum — attracted 7,859, 4,342, and 4,126 tweets respectively.

On Monday night, major coins were downbeat as Russia-Ukraine talks made little headway. The apex coin is likely to see “persistent volatility” going forward, according to OANDA Senior Analyst Edward Moya.

DOGE faces resistance above at 12 cents and $0.135 and it has support below the psychologically important 10-cent mark, according to Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer.

DOGE-millionaire, Glauber Contessoto, tweeted that he would buy the dip if he could — but since he’s just moved into a new house, he’s “buying furniture.”

People asking me if I’m buying the dip, I just moved into a new house… I’m buying furniture! Lol but if I could buy the dip I would #dogecoin #floki #omi — SlumDOGE Millionaire (@ProTheDoge) March 7, 2022

Contessoto said in a separate tweet that a lot of people did not sell DOGE around its all-time highs of 75 cents “because we were making that push to $1 dollar.”

A lot of people didn’t sell any #dogecoin at 75 cents because we were making that push to $1 dollar and I’m proud of what the community accomplished. We made #doge a household name, all of us together & that’s something we can all forever be proud of. Doge going to $1 next time. — SlumDOGE Millionaire (@ProTheDoge) March 8, 2022

Dogecoin Chatter: On Monday, DOGE co-creator Billy Markus shared a BitPay blog that touched DOGE acceptance.

Merchants that accept DOGE include SlingTV, Dallas Mavericks, Express VPN, airBaltic,and Twitch. Donations to the American Cancer Society can also be made in DOGE, as per the Blog.

Read Next: As If 'Kimchi Premium' Wasn't Enough, Russia's SWIFT Cancellation Leads To Eye-Popping 'Vodka Premium' For Bitcoin