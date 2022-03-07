Why Scaramucci Sees Bitcoin Touching $500,000 In The Long Run — Despite Missing The Mark In 2021

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 7, 2022 5:11 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Scaramucci Sees Bitcoin Touching $500,000 In The Long Run — Despite Missing The Mark In 2021

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could touch $500,000 in the long run, according to Skybridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci.

What Happened: Scaramucci, a former White House director of communications and a well-known Bitcoin bull, said the apex coin could touch $100,000 this year.

“Could it get there this year? Yes. Is it likely to get there over two years? I’m very confident of that. But we’ve got some work to do here from a regulatory perspective,” Scaramucci said in an interview to Magnifi by TIFIN.

Over the long-term BTC is expected to reach $500,000, as per Scaramucci. 

“But if you’re willing to zoom out and look at the long-term chart and look at the adoption story, could bitcoin get to half a million dollars a coin? I believe it will.”

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters:  Last year, Scaramucci had said that Bitcoin could touch $100,000 before 2021 was out, citing the apex coin’s “limited and fixed” supply. The cryptocurrency managed to hit an all-time high of just around $68,000 in November.

In the interview with Magnifi, Scaramucci said he did not “assess the regulatory environment appropriately” in light of the U.S. markets regulator approving BTC exchange-traded funds last year.

“I thought once you had the bitcoin futures, you’d end up with the cash pretty immediately. Too much political headwind for that,” said Scaramucci.

He advised novice investors to resort to dollar-cost averaging for their foray into cryptocurrencies.

Price Action: Bitcoin has fallen 44.95% from its all-time high of $68,789.63 hit in November. At press time, the apex coin traded 2.7% lower over 24 hours at $37,927.24.

Read Next: Why DeFi Coins Fantom And Yearn Finance Are Seeing Major Slumps Today

Photo by Jadarsie11 on Wikimedia

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Apple Co-Founder Says Many Cryptocurrencies Are 'Rip-Offs' But Only One Is 'Pure Gold'

Apple Co-Founder Says Many Cryptocurrencies Are 'Rip-Offs' But Only One Is 'Pure Gold'

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) co-founder Steve Wozniak has described Bitcoin (CRYPTO:  read more
This 'Russian Ethereum' Spiked 56% Last Week Even As Bitcoin And Other Major Coins Struggled

This 'Russian Ethereum' Spiked 56% Last Week Even As Bitcoin And Other Major Coins Struggled

The token associated with Waves (WAVES), a project that allows users to launch custom tokens, soared nearly 57% last week even as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRY read more
As If 'Kimchi Premium' Wasn't Enough, Russia's SWIFT Cancellation Leads To Eye-Popping 'Vodka Premium' For Bitcoin

As If 'Kimchi Premium' Wasn't Enough, Russia's SWIFT Cancellation Leads To Eye-Popping 'Vodka Premium' For Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has gained a whopping 40% premium on Russian markets, as more people in the country turn to popular cryptocurrencies in the wake of global financial sanctions against their country over its invasion of Ukraine.  read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip As Russia-Ukraine Conflict Gets Entrenched — Why Investors Need To Brace Themselves For A Rollercoaster Week

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip As Russia-Ukraine Conflict Gets Entrenched — Why Investors Need To Brace Themselves For A Rollercoaster Week

Bitcoin traded in the negative territory through the weekend. At press time, on Sunday evening, the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 4% to $1.8 trillion. read more