Why Camber Energy Shares Are Rising

Shares of small-cap penny stock Camber Energy Inc (NASDAQ:CEI) are trading higher by 24.6% at $0.73 on heavy volume. Energy names have been volatile amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has lifted oil and gas prices due to supply concerns.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Camber Energy has seen 116.4 million shares traded at the time of publication. Camber Energy has an average share volume of 28.5 million over the trailing 100 sessions.

Camber Energy is active in the oil and gas market. The company is engaged in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations.

Camber Energy has a 52-week high of $4.85 and a 52-week low of $0.33.