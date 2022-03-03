Billie Eilish Jumps On The NFT Bandwagon

byAdrian Zmudzinski
March 3, 2022 3:38 pm
Billie Eilish Jumps On The NFT Bandwagon

Lash Music LLC, a company owned by American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish that protects her music and brand, filed two trademarks for BILLIE EILISH and her Blohsh logo with documents implying future expansion into the non-fungible token (NFT) industry.

What Happened: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office-licensed (USPTO) trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis confirmed Lash Music LLC's trademark applications for "BILLIE EILISH" and the "Blohsh" logo are meant to cover non-fungible tokens in correspondence sent to Benzinga.

More precisely, the documents cite "digital materials, namely, non-fungible tokens or NFTs; Downloadable digital media, namely, digital collectibles created with blockchain-based software technology; Downloadable video game software; Downloadable virtual goods, namely, computer software programs featuring in-game resources, tokens and virtual currency for use in video games and online virtual worlds."

Kondoudis said that "these filings do not come as a surprise" since they follow similar actions by major players in the music industry. He explained that Universal Music Group (UMG) recently announced a partnership with NFT platform Curio, and since Eilish is one of the most popular UMG recording artists, her application for relevant trademarks is expected. 

"Also, recording artists filing trademark applications for NFTs is not unusual anymore," Kondoudis said.

Photo: Kings County Park via Flickr Creative Commons

