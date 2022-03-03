After Killing The ICO Craze, The SEC Takes On NFTs: Report

byAdrian Zmudzinski
March 3, 2022 11:03 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
After Killing The ICO Craze, The SEC Takes On NFTs: Report

The Security and Exchange Commission is investigating the non-fungible token market — after having killed the initial coin offering craze in 2017 by deeming most tokens unregistered securities.

What Happened: The SEC issued summons to NFT creators and crypto exchanges to obtain additional information about the projects and find out whether the market does comply with financial regulations, according to a Thursday Bitcoinist report.

See Also: HOW TO GET FREE NFTS

The SEC's main goal is to understand whether NFTs are being used as means to raise funding in a way resembling traditional securities. The focus of the investigation is fractional NFTs that split the ownership of a single unique asset (or collection) among multiple token holders, sources familiar with the matter told Bitcoinist. 

A Dilendorf Law Firm representative told Bitcoinist that fractional NFTs may end up being considered securities and that United States law may end up viewing some non-fungible tokens as securities, but perhaps not all.

The law firm also reportedly said NFTs that are unique pieces of art or other objects and serve as blockchain-enabled certificates of authenticity are unlikely to be deemed as securities.

On the other hand, NFTs that are distributed among the general public with a promise of liquidity and continuous services from the issuer — that increase the token's value — may be found by the SEC to indeed be securities, the report said. 

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency SEC Markets Media

Related Articles

AMC Shares Updates On NFTs, Accepting Dogecoin, Shiba Inu And Launching Own Cryptocurrency

AMC Shares Updates On NFTs, Accepting Dogecoin, Shiba Inu And Launching Own Cryptocurrency

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) CEO Adam Aron shared updates related to cryptocurrencies, citing a “big opportunity,” on the company's fourth-quarter earnings call on Wednesday. read more
Just Horsing Around: Why This NFT Token Is Widely Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum Today

Just Horsing Around: Why This NFT Token Is Widely Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum Today

Rarible (RARI) token surged more than 26% to $8.37 in the 24 hours leading up to Wednesday night. read more
World Of Women NFT Headlines: Gets Added To KPMG Balance Sheet, Christie's Auction, New Billboard Covers

World Of Women NFT Headlines: Gets Added To KPMG Balance Sheet, Christie's Auction, New Billboard Covers

One of the most exciting non-fungible token collections came into the spotlight this week with a handful of news items. read more
SEC Still Can't Find Scammer Behind $2.4B BitConnect Crypto Ponzi Scheme

SEC Still Can't Find Scammer Behind $2.4B BitConnect Crypto Ponzi Scheme

The U.S. read more