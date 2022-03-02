Anchor Protocol, Curve DAO Token Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX) increased by 14.17% to $22.13. The trading volume for this coin is currently $60.03 million, which is 157.88% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CVX’s estimated market cap is $1,157,800,640.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 52,275,414.02

Max Supply: 100,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 257,975,908.86

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39

Max Supply: 3,303,030,299.00

Circulating Supply: 642,738,189.45

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01

Max Supply: 3,175,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00

Max Supply: 66,000,000.00

LOSERS

Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) fell 2.18% to $152.72 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 173.55 million, which is 22.8% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $EGLD’s estimated market cap is $3,349,145,321.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 21,953,530.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 39,884.08

Max Supply: 39,884.08

Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.90

Max Supply: 168,137,035.90

Circulating Supply: 467,009,549.52

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 76,128,123.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 44,537,732.91

Max Supply: 185,562,268.00

