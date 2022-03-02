This Crypto Has Flips Ethereum To Become Second-Largest Staked Asset

byMadhukumar Warrier
March 2, 2022 4:18 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Crypto Has Flips Ethereum To Become Second-Largest Staked Asset

Cryptocurrency Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) has surpassed Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) to emerge as the second-largest staked asset among major cryptocurrencies.

What Happened: LUNA’s staked value was $30.67 billion compared to its market capitalization of $35.17 billion, as per data from StakingRewards. LUNA is the native currency of the Terra blockchain payment network.

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is the largest-staked cryptocurrency with $39.80 billion worth of SOL staked directly on several platforms, while Ethereum ranks third with a staked value of $28.18 billion.

LUNA’s participants are earning over 6.98% in annual yields and a total of 41.4% of all eligible tokens are staked, as per the data.

Cryptocurrency savings platform Orion.money holds the largest amount in staked LUNA — worth $2.04 billion, followed by South Korea-based B-Harvest with $1.45 billion.

See Also: How to Buy Terra (LUNA)

Why It Matters: Staking is a way to earn passive income from using a holder’s cryptocurrency on the blockchain or allowing third parties to lend the holder’s cryptocurrency to investors.

Luna’s emergence as the second-largest staked asset comes following a nearly 64% surge in the token’s price over a seven-day trailing period, as per CoinMarketCap data. It is the second-largest DeFi protocol behind Ethereum and ranks seventh among the largest cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization.

The token is down 9.3% from its all-time high of $103.33 touched in December last year.

Price Action: LUNA is up 6.3% during the past 24 hours, trading at $93.84 at press time. Ethereum is up 2.2% during the period to $2,983.63.

Read Next: Excitement Over 'Unseizable, Unfreezable Swaps' With Bitcoin Is Sending This Coin 40% Higher Today

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

If You Donate Cryptocurrency To Ukraine, You May Be Eligible For An Airdrop: Here Are The Details

If You Donate Cryptocurrency To Ukraine, You May Be Eligible For An Airdrop: Here Are The Details

Donations to Ukraine have poured in from people around the world thanks to cryptocurrency and the wallets set up by the country. Ukraine may be rewarding those who donated with an upcoming airdrop. read more
'F**K PUTIN' Artwork By Beeple Gets Cryptoverse Craving For Sale Of NFT Version: 'Wen Mint?'

'F**K PUTIN' Artwork By Beeple Gets Cryptoverse Craving For Sale Of NFT Version: 'Wen Mint?'

Digital artist Beeple, who found fame selling a non fungible token for a record $69 million last year, drew the attention of several cryptocurrency fans on Tuesday night for a provocative piece featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin.   read more
Excitement Over 'Unseizable, Unfreezable Swaps' With Bitcoin Is Sending This Coin 40% Higher Today

Excitement Over 'Unseizable, Unfreezable Swaps' With Bitcoin Is Sending This Coin 40% Higher Today

Decentralized liquidity protocol ThorChain's (CRYPTO: RUNE) token jumped over 40% to $5.82 over the last 24 hours early on Wednesday. read more
Ukraine Confirms Cryptocurrency Airdrop Amid Russian Invasion

Ukraine Confirms Cryptocurrency Airdrop Amid Russian Invasion

The government of Ukraine has confirmed that it will conduct a cryptocurrency airdrop. What Happened: In an announcement from the government’s official Twitter account, Ukraine said that it would airdrop the crypto tokens it had received in the form of donations over the past week. read more