Nvidia Hackers Are Selling A Way Around Ethereum GPU Mining Limiter

bySamyuktha Sriram
March 1, 2022 2:53 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Nvidia Hackers Are Selling A Way Around Ethereum GPU Mining Limiter

LAPSUS$, the hacking group behind the NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) data breach last week, is now selling a way to bypass the hash rate limiter on the graphics card used to mine Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

What Happened: According to a report from PC Mag, the hackers claim to be in possession of a customized driver that can unlock the hash rate limiter across the RTX 3000 GPU series.

“If someone buy us the LHR, we will provide ways to [mess with] LHR without flashing anything. Without flashing = big money for any miner developer,” wrote the hackers in a public chatroom where they offered the driver for sale.

LAPSUS$ also demanded that Nvidia push an update for its 30 series firmware that would remove the hash rate limiter from its graphics cards entirely. If Nvidia fails to do so, the hackers threatened to leak a confidential folder it obtained containing details of the company’s hardware.

Why It Matters: Nvidia first introduced a hash rate limiter on its GeForce GPUs to make them less desirable to cryptocurrency miners. With crypto miners excessively buying up inventory, the price of these graphics cards was driven up due to shortages worldwide, leaving gamers around the world visibly displeased.

Nvidia also introduced its own line of graphics cards aimed at cryptocurrency miners. Yet the company’s revenue from its cryptocurrency mining processors (CMP) recorded a 77% decline in the last quarter.

CMP revenue for the quarter ended Jan. 10 was just $24 million, down considerably from the $105 million it reported in the previous quarter.

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares were down 4.21% Tuesday afternoon, trading at a price of $233.59. 

Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

'F**K PUTIN' Artwork By Beeple Gets Cryptoverse Craving for Sale Of NFT Version: 'Wen Mint?'

'F**K PUTIN' Artwork By Beeple Gets Cryptoverse Craving for Sale Of NFT Version: 'Wen Mint?'

Digital artist Beeple, who found fame selling a non fungible token for a record $69 million last year, drew the attention of several cryptocurrency fans on Tuesday night for a provocative piece featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin.   read more
Excitement Over 'Unseizable, Unfreezable Swaps' With Bitcoin Is Sending This Coin 40% Higher Today

Excitement Over 'Unseizable, Unfreezable Swaps' With Bitcoin Is Sending This Coin 40% Higher Today

Decentralized liquidity protocol ThorChain's (CRYPTO: RUNE) token jumped over 40% to $5.82 over the last 24 hours early on Wednesday. read more
Ukraine Confirms Cryptocurrency Airdrop Amid Russian Invasion

Ukraine Confirms Cryptocurrency Airdrop Amid Russian Invasion

The government of Ukraine has confirmed that it will conduct a cryptocurrency airdrop. What Happened: In an announcement from the government’s official Twitter account, Ukraine said that it would airdrop the crypto tokens it had received in the form of donations over the past week. read more
Cryptocurrency Founder Donates $5M To Ukraine, Following Up On Earlier Promise

Cryptocurrency Founder Donates $5M To Ukraine, Following Up On Earlier Promise

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder and Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) founder Gavin Wood has donated $5.6 million worth of DOT to Ukraine as the country tries to bolster its reserve of cryptocurrencies amid a war with n read more