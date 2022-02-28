Monday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is up 14.61% at $98.29. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.47 billion, which is 18.72% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 31,446,912,375.00.

Circulating Supply: 320,062,448.23

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 12,172,847.04

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 376,419,520.34

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 207,645,595.88

Max Supply: 469,213,710.00

Circulating Supply: 9,785,519,581.36

Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 5,344,064,580.00

Max Supply: 8,888,888,888.00

LOSERS

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO: ANC) declined by 4.68% to $3.59 over the past 24 hours. Anchor Protocol’s current trading volume totals $46.04 million, a 117.66% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ANC’s estimated market cap is $929,032,016.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 257,453,076.81

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 936,993,293.90

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 52,079,788.44

Max Supply: 100,000,000.00

