Monday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is up 14.61% at $98.29. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.47 billion, which is 18.72% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 31,446,912,375.00.
Circulating Supply: 320,062,448.23
Max Supply: Not Available
- Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) is up 13.41% at $115.47. Zcash’s current trading volume totals $220.07 million, a 35.92% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $ZEC’s estimated market cap is $1,404,064,794.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 12,172,847.04
Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
- Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) increased by 13.15% to $13.08. Waves’s current trading volume totals $480.77 million, a 261.73% increase from its 100-day average volume. $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $1,304,733,855.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) increased by 13.14% to $84.49. Terra’s current trading volume totals $3.50 billion, a 63.52% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 31,899,722,359.00.
Circulating Supply: 376,419,520.34
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) increased by 12.47% to $19.64. Internet Computer’s current trading volume totals $173.09 million, a 46.47% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $ICP’s estimated market cap is $4,092,078,837.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 207,645,595.88
Max Supply: 469,213,710.00
- Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) rose 11.51% to $0.15 over the past 24 hours. Radix’s current trading volume totals $210.23 thousand, a 79.28% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,470,368,336.00.
Circulating Supply: 9,785,519,581.36
Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00
- Chiliz (CRYPTO: CHZ) is up 10.17% at $0.19. The trading volume for this coin is currently $183.35 million, which is 1.86% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 994,151,080.00.
Circulating Supply: 5,344,064,580.00
Max Supply: 8,888,888,888.00
LOSERS
- Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO: ANC) declined by 4.68% to $3.59 over the past 24 hours. Anchor Protocol’s current trading volume totals $46.04 million, a 117.66% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ANC’s estimated market cap is $929,032,016.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 257,453,076.81
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) declined by 4.39% to $5.79 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $917.28 thousand, a 37.47% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,420,373,031.00.
Circulating Supply: 936,993,293.90
Max Supply: Not Available
- Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX) fell 2.75% to $17.65 over the past 24 hours. Convex Finance’s current trading volume totals $26.61 million, a 16.05% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $CVX’s estimated market cap is $922,197,318.00.
Circulating Supply: 52,079,788.44
Max Supply: 100,000,000.00
Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?
Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.