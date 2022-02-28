Monday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

byBenzinga Insights
February 28, 2022 4:11 pm
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is up 14.61% at $98.29. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.47 billion, which is 18.72% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 31,446,912,375.00.
    Circulating Supply: 320,062,448.23
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) is up 13.41% at $115.47. Zcash’s current trading volume totals $220.07 million, a 35.92% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $ZEC’s estimated market cap is $1,404,064,794.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 12,172,847.04
    Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
  • Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) increased by 13.15% to $13.08. Waves’s current trading volume totals $480.77 million, a 261.73% increase from its 100-day average volume. $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $1,304,733,855.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) increased by 13.14% to $84.49. Terra’s current trading volume totals $3.50 billion, a 63.52% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 31,899,722,359.00.
    Circulating Supply: 376,419,520.34
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) increased by 12.47% to $19.64. Internet Computer’s current trading volume totals $173.09 million, a 46.47% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $ICP’s estimated market cap is $4,092,078,837.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 207,645,595.88
    Max Supply: 469,213,710.00
  • Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) rose 11.51% to $0.15 over the past 24 hours. Radix’s current trading volume totals $210.23 thousand, a 79.28% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,470,368,336.00.
    Circulating Supply: 9,785,519,581.36
    Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00
  • Chiliz (CRYPTO: CHZ) is up 10.17% at $0.19. The trading volume for this coin is currently $183.35 million, which is 1.86% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 994,151,080.00.
    Circulating Supply: 5,344,064,580.00
    Max Supply: 8,888,888,888.00

LOSERS

  • Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO: ANC) declined by 4.68% to $3.59 over the past 24 hours. Anchor Protocol’s current trading volume totals $46.04 million, a 117.66% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ANC’s estimated market cap is $929,032,016.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 257,453,076.81
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) declined by 4.39% to $5.79 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $917.28 thousand, a 37.47% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,420,373,031.00.
    Circulating Supply: 936,993,293.90
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX) fell 2.75% to $17.65 over the past 24 hours. Convex Finance’s current trading volume totals $26.61 million, a 16.05% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $CVX’s estimated market cap is $922,197,318.00.
    Circulating Supply: 52,079,788.44
    Max Supply: 100,000,000.00

