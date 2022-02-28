Mobiquity Handles NFT Advertising For Renowned Blockchain Platform, Campaign To Support University Of Connecticut's Student-Athletes

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) announced that it has teamed up with OpenLocker, Inc., a developer of a fan-friendly blockchain platform to connect with athletes, to provide a digital advertising campaign to support its release of a collection of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) featuring the Name, Images and Likeness (NIL) of University of Connecticut student-athletes.

The first limited edition series of digital collectibles, which will go on sale Monday, February 28 at 9:00 am EST, will feature 14 members of the men’s basketball team. Ownership of an NFT will allow students, fans and alumni to join the Bone Yard Huskyz Club (http://www.boneyardhuskyzclub.com), an exclusive community for the university’s sports fans.

Over 40 million Americans are estimated to be Crypto- Curious. Mobiquity Networks’ state-of-the-art contextual targeting solution enables users to increase their conversion rates by delivering the right message to the right audience more efficiently and effectively and in a privacy compliant manner.

Lauren Klatsky, Director of Marketing at OpenLocker, commented, “Digital collectibles authenticated with blockchain technology are the future of fan engagement and experiences. Our goal with the Bone Yard Huskyz Club is to capitalize on the utility of NFTs to build a community connecting the fans and athletes. Mobiquity is an important partner that enables us to directly reach our targeted fanbases effectively. We look forward to expanding this relationship beyond the Bone Yard Huskyz Club to our deep pipeline of upcoming projects.”

“We are very excited to be working with OpenLocker and believe there are many more opportunities for growth in the rapidly expanding NFT and crypto marketplace,” said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies.

Julia added, “Crypto investors come in all income levels, demographics, psychographics and geographics. OpenLocker will leverage our programmatic advertising technologies to get their message in front of the right audience while they are actively engaged in reading about crypto topics or researching for investment opportunities. Our platform utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to constantly optimize the OpenLocker campaign based on human behaviors to maximize its ad spend ensure its campaign ROI is achieved.”

