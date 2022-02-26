Meet The Crypto That Advanced Close To 50% On a Week Marred by Ukraine-Induced Volatility

byShanthi Rexaline
February 26, 2022 12:07 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Meet The Crypto That Advanced Close To 50% On a Week Marred by Ukraine-Induced Volatility

The past couple of weeks have not been easy on financial markets. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent the markets crashing by his decision to invade Ukraine in the pretext of helping two separatist regions in the country.

After plunging through the middle of the week, most markets recovered since Thursday to close out with gains. The cryptocurrency space was no exception, as most coins lock-stepped with other risky bets.

One crypto, however, stood towering tall, standing head and shoulders above the rest. Here's a look at how it managed to circumvent the across-the-board sell-off and closed the week with robust gains.

Luna To The Moon: Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) has advanced about 50% since Sunday, and what has been noteworthy is that the crypto gained in each of the sessions of the week.

In comparison, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has a weekly gain of a little over 1.5%, as the apex currency clawed back from its losses incurred in the first few sessions of the week. The crypto has dropped to a low of $34,459.22 on Thursday before finding its footing.

Despite Luna's rally in the past week, the crypto is still off its all-time highs of $101.27 reached on Dec. 24.

Related Link: How to Buy Terra (LUNA)

What's Driving The Luna Rally: Luna is the native token of the Terra blockchain, which is a public blockchain protocol, deploying a suite of algorithmic decentralized stablecoins. It is the second-largest DeFi protocol, behind Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Luna is currently the ninth most-valued crypto and has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, according to crypto price tracking website CoinMarketCap.

Singapore-based non-profit organization Luna Foundation Guard announced this week it has closed a $1 billion private token sale, with the proceeds to be used to establish a TerraUSD (CRYPTO: UST) forex reserve denominated in Bitcoin. TerraUSD is Terra's decentralized stablecoin, which is pegged to the U.S. dollar in a ratio of 1:1.

"The UST Forex Reserve is an initiative to provide a further layer of support using assets that are considered less correlated to the Terra ecosystem, initially with Bitcoin but with plans to expand to other major non-correlated assets within the market moving forward," the organization said in a statement.

Terra-based stablecoins, including UST, can be created by burning Luna token and vice versa. Users are incentivized by the protocol to burn and mint in a way to ensure that price parity exists between UST and Luna.

At last check, Luna was seen rallying 10.97% to $74.91.

Related Link: How To Navigate The Ukraine Crisis-Induced Market Chaos

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

'Glory To Ukraine:' Russian-Born Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Says 'Very Upset By Putin's Decision'

'Glory To Ukraine:' Russian-Born Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Says 'Very Upset By Putin's Decision'

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-creator Vitalik Buterin has criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine, calling it a “crime against the Ukrainian and Russian people.” read more
Putin's Aggressive Moves Against Ukraine Lead To Bloodbath In Global Markets — Asia, Crypto, US Futures Suffer — Gold, Oil See Major Spikes

Putin's Aggressive Moves Against Ukraine Lead To Bloodbath In Global Markets — Asia, Crypto, US Futures Suffer — Gold, Oil See Major Spikes

The move by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine and subsequent movement of armed personnel and weapons in those areas threw the world’s markets into a state of a tizzy.  read more
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $38M BTC From Gemini To Binance

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $38M BTC From Gemini To Binance

What happened: An anonymous Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just transferred $38,565,451 worth of Bitcoin off Gemini, and the investor then sent these funds to Binance. read more
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $38M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $38M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $38,683,976 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 15HEcdBfaDD9tUxfPxgiPbTJi6ooQb11B2 read more