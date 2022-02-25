Mark Zuckerberg's Dream Crypto Project Diem May See Daylight After All — Even If It's Not Under His Leadership

byMadhukumar Warrier
February 25, 2022 6:53 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Mark Zuckerberg's Dream Crypto Project Diem May See Daylight After All — Even If It's Not Under His Leadership

Meta Platform Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s dream cryptocurrency project Diem may be revived, even though it will not be under his leadership.

What Happened: A team of developers, formerly from Diem, is raising $200 million for a $2 billion valuation venture to bring the Diem blockchain to life under a different name and a seemingly different focus, CoinDesk reported, citing sources.

Diem, unlike the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), was proposed as a so-called stablecoin.

In a blog post, the team of developers announced the formation of the Aptos blockchain, noting that a new Layer 1 blockchain is needed to solve the problems that existing ones have — regarding reliability, safety and scalability.

Aptos CEO Mo Shaikh said the new blockchain is using Move, the coding language originally developed for Diem.

The Aptos devnet would be launching in the coming weeks, followed by the testnet. The Aptos mainnet is expected to launch later this year, Shaikh added.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: Meta Platforms announced the sale of the Diem project’s intellectual property as well as other assets to cryptocurrency-focused bank Silvergate Capital Corp. (NYSE:SI) in January.

The Diem project had faced several setbacks since its inception in 2019 and was dealt a final blow due to stiff resistance from regulators.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 7.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $38,383.57 at press time.

Read Next: Here's How Jack Dorsey's Square Fared On The Bitcoin Front In The Latest Quarter

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Tech Media

Related Articles

5 Things You Might Not Know About Charles Hoskinson, Cardano Founder And Ethereum Co-Founder

5 Things You Might Not Know About Charles Hoskinson, Cardano Founder And Ethereum Co-Founder

Charles Hoskinson is a co-creator of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and the founder of Cardano (CRYPTO: read more
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Shiba Inu On Jan. 1, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Shiba Inu On Jan. 1, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who have put money into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past year. read more
Meet The Crypto That Advanced Close To 50% On a Week Marred by Ukraine-Induced Volatility

Meet The Crypto That Advanced Close To 50% On a Week Marred by Ukraine-Induced Volatility

The past couple of weeks have not been easy on financial markets. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent the markets crashing by his decision to invade Ukraine in the pretext of helping two separatist regions in the country. read more
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Cardano Or Dogecoin?

If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Cardano Or Dogecoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. read more