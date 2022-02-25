Dogecoin Knockoff Named After Elon Musk Returns Among Most Used Smart Contracts By Ethereum Whales

Dogelon Mars (CRYPTO: ELON) — a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoff — has re-emerged among the top most used smart contracts by Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whales.

What Happened: Dogelon’s comeback was mentioned by cryptocurrency data platform WhaleStats in a tweet late Thursday.

Dogelon stood in the tenth position among the most used smart contracts by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum wallets during the past 24 hours, with a 0.9% market share, as per WhaleStats data.

The 1,000 largest Ethereum wallets are worth an average of $142.9 million and have an average of 40,476 ETH, 38 tokens and one non-fungible token (NFT).

Why It Matters: Smart contracts are programs stored on a blockchain then run when predetermined conditions are met. They eliminate the need for an intermediary and are virtually fraud-proof.

Dogelon Mars — whose name is a combination of Dogecoin and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk — is a dog-themed meme coin on Ethereum and Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC).

Price Action: Dogelon Mars is up 11.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.0000007461 at press time.

