Dogecoin Knockoff Named After Elon Musk Returns Among Most Used Smart Contracts By Ethereum Whales
Dogelon Mars (CRYPTO: ELON) — a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoff — has re-emerged among the top most used smart contracts by Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whales.
What Happened: Dogelon’s comeback was mentioned by cryptocurrency data platform WhaleStats in a tweet late Thursday.
JUST IN: $ELON @DogelonMars is back on top most used smart contracts by 1000 biggest #ETH whales over the last 24hrs
— WhaleStats – BabyWhale ($BBW) (@WhaleStats) February 25, 2022
Dogelon stood in the tenth position among the most used smart contracts by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum wallets during the past 24 hours, with a 0.9% market share, as per WhaleStats data.
The 1,000 largest Ethereum wallets are worth an average of $142.9 million and have an average of 40,476 ETH, 38 tokens and one non-fungible token (NFT).
Why It Matters: Smart contracts are programs stored on a blockchain then run when predetermined conditions are met. They eliminate the need for an intermediary and are virtually fraud-proof.
Dogelon Mars — whose name is a combination of Dogecoin and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk — is a dog-themed meme coin on Ethereum and Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC).
Price Action: Dogelon Mars is up 11.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.0000007461 at press time.
