How Bitcoin, Other Cryptocurrencies Could Serve As Workaround For Russians Facing Global Sanctions

byShanthi Rexaline
February 24, 2022 4:18 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
How Bitcoin, Other Cryptocurrencies Could Serve As Workaround For Russians Facing Global Sanctions

The geopolitical tension surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine is intensifying. In retaliation to Russia's attack on the sovereign nation, Western nations have either imposed or are contemplating sanctions against the country.

Although cryptocurrencies have sunk deep into the red in reaction to the Ukrainian crisis, analysts see the space as a potential beneficiary. 

What Happened: The sanctions may not produce the intended effect in Russia, where cryptocurrency ownership is relatively higher, according to Bloomberg. The country is also taking steps to legalize cryptos.

Earlier this month, Russian newspaper Kommersant said the Central Bank of Russia and the government have agreed on cryptocurrency regulation, likely paving the way for recognizing digital currencies as a form of payment.

Cryptos such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could be the most effective way to avoid sanctions, as these are sent directly between people without any intermediary. On the contrary, fiat currencies need third-party institutions such as banks to facilitate the exchange. These intermediaries can be tapped to track, freeze or completely block transactions.

Cryptocurrency holders can keep digital currencies in wallets with different addresses across several exchanges, making tracing difficult, Bloomberg said. Holders can also choose cryptocurrency exchange outside the purview of nations imposing sanctions, it added.

"Neither dictators nor human rights activists will encounter any censor on the Bitcoin network," Bloomberg said, citing Matthew Sigel, head of digital assets research at VanEck.

Related Link: Why The Ukraine Conflict Will Augment This Sector's Growth By 2-3%: Analyst

Russian Billionaires May Take To Cryptos: Billionaires who are affected by the sanctions have recourse with Bitcoin and other cryptos, Bloomberg said. They can use cryptos for purchases and to invest in assets outside of Russia, the report said.

None of the billionaires named in the sanctioned have disclosed whether they hold cryptos, the report said.

One pushback would be the difficulty involved in converting cryptos to fiat currencies. It is near to impossible to do the conversion through centralized exchanges without getting caught. 

Related Link: 10 S&P 500 Stocks With Highest Revenue Exposure To Russia, Ukraine

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Global Markets Media

Related Articles

How The Cryptocurrency And NFT Communities Are Rallying Financial Support For Ukraine And Its Artists

How The Cryptocurrency And NFT Communities Are Rallying Financial Support For Ukraine And Its Artists

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has led to many showing their support for the military and people of Ukraine. The cryptocurrency and non-fungible token communities are among the sectors showing financial support. read more
As Ukraine's Wealthy Scrambled To Buy Crypto Ahead Of Russian Invasion, Tether Became More Valuable Than Dollar

As Ukraine's Wealthy Scrambled To Buy Crypto Ahead Of Russian Invasion, Tether Became More Valuable Than Dollar

Ahead of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, many were looking toward cryptocurrencies to park their funds. read more
'Glory To Ukraine:' Russian-Born Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Says 'Very Upset By Putin's Decision'

'Glory To Ukraine:' Russian-Born Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Says 'Very Upset By Putin's Decision'

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-creator Vitalik Buterin has criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine, calling it a “crime against the Ukrainian and Russian people.” read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Investors In Russia Would Have To Take Online Quiz To Invest, As Per New Draft Rules

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Investors In Russia Would Have To Take Online Quiz To Invest, As Per New Draft Rules

Russia’s Finance Ministry submitted draft cryptocurrency regulations to the country’s government on Monday — a step towards organizing unregulated cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: read more