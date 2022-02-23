Wednesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

by Benzinga Insights
February 23, 2022 9:02 am
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) rose 12.5% to $59.65 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.84 billion, which is 9.96% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $23,064,732,502.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 385,913,714.04
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) increased by 12.13% to $9.89. Waves’s current trading volume totals $141.18 million, a 9.38% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $988,672,730.00.
    Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) rose 11.01% to $27.93 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 34.03 million, which is 44.6% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AR’s estimated market cap is $1,405,837,079.00.
    Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00
    Max Supply: 66,000,000.00
  • Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) rose 10.79% to $81.01 over the past 24 hours. Avalanche’s current trading volume totals $1.15 billion, a 1.04% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $AVAX’s estimated market cap is $19,879,665,753.00.
    Circulating Supply: 245,532,053.95
    Max Supply: 720,000,000.00
  • JUNO (CRYPTO: JUNO) increased by 10.52% to $31.47. The trading volume for this coin is currently $6.74 million, which is 51.7% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $JUNO’s estimated market cap is $1,386,501,677.00.
    Circulating Supply: 44,026,773.85
    Max Supply: 185,562,268.00
  • Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) is up 10.49% at $1.26. Stacks’s current trading volume totals $21.04 million, a 72.47% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $STX’s estimated market cap is $1,310,781,702.00.
    Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) increased by 9.12% to $118.71. Trading volume for this coin is 48.10 million, which is 7.33% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,595,034,571.00.
    Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47
    Max Supply: 14,612,493.00

LOSERS

  • BitTorrent [OLD] (CRYPTO: BTTOLD) declined by 11.45% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. BitTorrent [OLD]’s current trading volume totals $302.99 thousand, a 99.91% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,106,847,046.00.
    Circulating Supply: 0.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Frax Share (CRYPTO: FXS) decreased by 1.71% to $19.05 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 6.10 million, which is 46.23% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FXS’s estimated market cap is $1,099,720,716.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 57,730,568.56
    Max Supply: 99,740,238.12

