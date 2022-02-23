Wednesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) rose 12.5% to $59.65 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.84 billion, which is 9.96% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $23,064,732,502.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 385,913,714.04

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: LUNA) rose 12.5% to $59.65 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.84 billion, which is 9.96% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $23,064,732,502.00 as of today. 385,913,714.04 1,000,000,000.00 Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) increased by 12.13% to $9.89. Waves’s current trading volume totals $141.18 million, a 9.38% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $988,672,730.00.

Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: WAVES) increased by 12.13% to $9.89. Waves’s current trading volume totals $141.18 million, a 9.38% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $988,672,730.00. 100,000,000.00 Not Available Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) rose 11.01% to $27.93 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 34.03 million, which is 44.6% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AR’s estimated market cap is $1,405,837,079.00.

Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00

Max Supply: 66,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: AR) rose 11.01% to $27.93 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 34.03 million, which is 44.6% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AR’s estimated market cap is $1,405,837,079.00. 50,108,502.00 66,000,000.00 Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) rose 10.79% to $81.01 over the past 24 hours. Avalanche’s current trading volume totals $1.15 billion, a 1.04% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $AVAX’s estimated market cap is $19,879,665,753.00.

Circulating Supply: 245,532,053.95

Max Supply: 720,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: AVAX) rose 10.79% to $81.01 over the past 24 hours. Avalanche’s current trading volume totals $1.15 billion, a 1.04% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $AVAX’s estimated market cap is $19,879,665,753.00. 245,532,053.95 720,000,000.00 JUNO (CRYPTO: JUNO) increased by 10.52% to $31.47. The trading volume for this coin is currently $6.74 million, which is 51.7% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $JUNO’s estimated market cap is $1,386,501,677.00.

Circulating Supply: 44,026,773.85

Max Supply: 185,562,268.00

(CRYPTO: JUNO) increased by 10.52% to $31.47. The trading volume for this coin is currently $6.74 million, which is 51.7% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $JUNO’s estimated market cap is $1,386,501,677.00. 44,026,773.85 185,562,268.00 Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) is up 10.49% at $1.26. Stacks’s current trading volume totals $21.04 million, a 72.47% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $STX’s estimated market cap is $1,310,781,702.00.

Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: STX) is up 10.49% at $1.26. Stacks’s current trading volume totals $21.04 million, a 72.47% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $STX’s estimated market cap is $1,310,781,702.00. 1,052,561,461.69 Not Available Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) increased by 9.12% to $118.71. Trading volume for this coin is 48.10 million, which is 7.33% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,595,034,571.00.

Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47

Max Supply: 14,612,493.00

LOSERS

BitTorrent [OLD] (CRYPTO: BTTOLD) declined by 11.45% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. BitTorrent [OLD]’s current trading volume totals $302.99 thousand, a 99.91% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,106,847,046.00.

Circulating Supply: 0.00

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: BTTOLD) declined by 11.45% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. BitTorrent [OLD]’s current trading volume totals $302.99 thousand, a 99.91% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,106,847,046.00. 0.00 Not Available Frax Share (CRYPTO: FXS) decreased by 1.71% to $19.05 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 6.10 million, which is 46.23% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FXS’s estimated market cap is $1,099,720,716.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 57,730,568.56

Max Supply: 99,740,238.12

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.