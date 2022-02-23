Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Recover Thanks To 'Dip Buying' And Seller Exhaustion — Analyst Says Watch Out For These Two Key Levels

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 22, 2022 8:55 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Recover Thanks To 'Dip Buying' And Seller Exhaustion — Analyst Says Watch Out For These Two Key Levels

Major coins traded higher Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.9% to $1.8 trillion.

Price Performance Of Major Coins
Coin 24-hour 7-day Price
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) 2.4% -14.3% $38,171.80
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) 1.1% -17.4% $2,628.45
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) 1.3% -13.4% $0.13
Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap)
Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price
Anchor Protocol (ANC) +19% $2.88
Hedera (HBAR) +13.8% ​​$0.23
Arweave (AR) +10% $26.90

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why Is It Moving? Cryptocurrencies moved higher alongside stock futures Monday evening. S&P Futures and Nasdaq Futures were seen trading 0.54% and 0.78% higher at 4,323.25 and 13,969.75, respectively, at press time. 

Fear has not subsided in the cryptocurrency markets. The  “Fear & Greed Index” by Alternative flashed “Extreme Fear;” the index was signaling “Neutral” last week. 

Edward Moya, a senior market analyst with OANDA, attributed the gain in cryptocurrencies to “dip buying” and seller exhaustion 

“Bitcoin was getting dangerously close to the low levels that were seen after it lost over half its value in January.  Cryptos remain the ultimate risky asset and the escalation Russia-Ukraine will likely keep the volatility elevated with swings to 20% in either direction.”

Moya noted that both monetary tightening and current Russia-Ukraine geopolitical tensions are “getting closed to being priced in.”

“This Crypto winter has been brutal but it might end once we get past that first Fed rate hike.”

Cryptocurrency trader Justin Bennett tweeted that the apex coin needs to reclaim the $38,600 and $39,600 levels. He said that there’s a “good chance” that Tuesday marked the low for the next few weeks.

On-chain analytics firm Glassnode noted in a newsletter that a hallmark of bear markets is a lack of on-chain activity. The company said this week’s Bitcoin on-chain activity is “languishing at the lower-bound of the bear market channel, which can hardly be interpreted as a signal of increased interest and demand for the asset.”

Bitcoin — Number Of Active Entities, Source Glassnode

Glassnode said that the total magnitude of coin supply held in an unrealized loss is now higher than it was during May-July 2021 time frame but only half as severe as the 2018 bear market and the March 2020 flush-out.

Currently, 28.7% of Sovereign Supply or 4.70 million BTC (approx. $178.9 Billion) is “underwater,” according to Glassnode, which “poses headwinds” for bulls to establish a strong market recovery.

Bitcoin — Long and Short Term Holder Supply In Loss — Source Glassnode

Read Next: Coinbase Pays Out $250K Bounty To Ethical Hacker Who Prevented Nuking Of Entire Crypto Market By Reporting Critical Flaw

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

How The Cryptocurrency And NFT Communities Are Rallying Financial Support For Ukraine And Its Artists

How The Cryptocurrency And NFT Communities Are Rallying Financial Support For Ukraine And Its Artists

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has led to many showing their support for the military and people of Ukraine. The cryptocurrency and non-fungible token communities are among the sectors showing financial support. read more
Is Elon Musk Joining The Bored Ape Yacht Club? Here's What We Know

Is Elon Musk Joining The Bored Ape Yacht Club? Here's What We Know

Bored Ape Yacht Club has been one of the most prominent non-fungible token collections of the last year. The collection of 10,000 Bored Apes has attracted NFT collectors, investors, athletes and celebrities to its exclusive club. Here’s the latest on another prominent figure Apeing in. read more
Ted Cruz On Why He Is Bullish On Bitcoin

Ted Cruz On Why He Is Bullish On Bitcoin

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said he is bullish on apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) because it’s “decentralized and not controllable.” read more
FTX Gives $25 To Each Ukrainian Account Holder; Bitcoin Donations To Ukrainian Army Reach Nearly $1M

FTX Gives $25 To Each Ukrainian Account Holder; Bitcoin Donations To Ukrainian Army Reach Nearly $1M

Sam Bankman-Fried — the founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX that enables its users to trade in cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Et read more