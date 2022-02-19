Michigan Football Players Set To Release University-Licensed NFTs

byBibhu Pattnaik
February 19, 2022 4:50 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Michigan Football Players Set To Release University-Licensed NFTs

Valiant Management Group, founded by former University of Michigan football player Jared Wangler and hockey player Niko Porikos, is launching a series of university-licensed non-fungible tokens (NFTs). 

The group has secured deals with Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, receiver Andrel Anthony and running back Donovan Edwards.

Valiant Management Group represents Michigan college athletes in name, image, and likeness (NIL) opportunities. 

It will release the first university-licensed NFTs on Sunday, Feb. 20. 

According to a report, the NFTs will feature the players in their Michigan uniforms and winged helmets. 

Purchasing the digital asset will provide access to meetings with the players, signed memorabilia, and other benefits.

According to the agreement, players will receive a commission on each NFT sold. Three tiers of NFTs are available for each player, which will be available on their website

The 1-of-1 gold-tier NFT will be auctioned to the highest bidder. The winning bid includes a one-on-one meeting with the player along with signed memorabilia. 

The 100 silver-tier NFTs of each player will be sold for between $200-$250. Blue-tier NFTs are sold for $50 each, and there are 250 available for each player.

“It’s very cool to be able to actually launch these. We’re happy to start this program with the players we locked in, and we are looking forward to launching more NFTs with student-athletes in the future,” Porikos told MLive.

At present, Valiant and The M Den, Michigan’s official retailer, are two of the few vendors permitted to use university trademarks in NIL deals with current student-athletes.

Photo: Courtesy of Jeremy Bronson on Flickr 

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets

Related Articles

This Startup May Be The Future Of Online Gambling And Retail Investors Can Get A Piece Of The Action

This Startup May Be The Future Of Online Gambling And Retail Investors Can Get A Piece Of The Action

XR Casino is a Metaverse-ready technology startup that has designed a solution to help casinos and sports betting companies compete in the prospering online gambling sector. read more
Axie Infinity Passes $4B In Lifetime Sales: Here's Why That's Important

Axie Infinity Passes $4B In Lifetime Sales: Here's Why That's Important

One of the most popular non-fungible token collections has passed an important milestone. read more
FTX Launching Gaming Division To Take Advantage Of Growth Of NFTs And Play-To-Earn In Sector

FTX Launching Gaming Division To Take Advantage Of Growth Of NFTs And Play-To-Earn In Sector

A leading cryptocurrency exchange and NFT marketplace is launching a gaming division that could see growth because the sector is recognizing the monetization efforts of non-fungible tokens and web3. read more
Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Azuki Tops List, NFT Worlds, Mfers, Edenhorde, Tasty Bones, 3Landers Join Top Ten

Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Azuki Tops List, NFT Worlds, Mfers, Edenhorde, Tasty Bones, 3Landers Join Top Ten

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items. read more