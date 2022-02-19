Michigan Football Players Set To Release University-Licensed NFTs

Valiant Management Group, founded by former University of Michigan football player Jared Wangler and hockey player Niko Porikos, is launching a series of university-licensed non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The group has secured deals with Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, receiver Andrel Anthony and running back Donovan Edwards.

Valiant Management Group represents Michigan college athletes in name, image, and likeness (NIL) opportunities.

It will release the first university-licensed NFTs on Sunday, Feb. 20.

According to a report, the NFTs will feature the players in their Michigan uniforms and winged helmets.

Purchasing the digital asset will provide access to meetings with the players, signed memorabilia, and other benefits.

According to the agreement, players will receive a commission on each NFT sold. Three tiers of NFTs are available for each player, which will be available on their website.

The 1-of-1 gold-tier NFT will be auctioned to the highest bidder. The winning bid includes a one-on-one meeting with the player along with signed memorabilia.

The 100 silver-tier NFTs of each player will be sold for between $200-$250. Blue-tier NFTs are sold for $50 each, and there are 250 available for each player.

“It’s very cool to be able to actually launch these. We’re happy to start this program with the players we locked in, and we are looking forward to launching more NFTs with student-athletes in the future,” Porikos told MLive.

At present, Valiant and The M Den, Michigan’s official retailer, are two of the few vendors permitted to use university trademarks in NIL deals with current student-athletes.

Photo: Courtesy of Jeremy Bronson on Flickr