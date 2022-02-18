Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 18, 2022 6:26 am
Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded nearly 4% lower at $0.14 over 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning.

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour -4.1%
24-hour against Bitcoin 2.4%
24-hour against Ethereum 1.2%
7-day -6.8%
30-day -14.9%

YTD performance

 -39.5%

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving: DOGE traded sharply lower alongside other major coins at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 5.5% to $1.86 trillion

DOGE was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter. It attracted 196 tweets at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

The three most mentioned coins, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Shiba Inu, attracted 1,585, 929, and 756 tweets, respectively.

Thursday saw a drop in the values of risk assets amid a resurgence in geopolitical tensions and anticipation of incoming interest rate hikes. President Joe Biden is expected to issue an executive order next week, related to the regulation of cryptocurrencies, which too affected sentiment. 

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus reacted to the falling markets on Thursday and posted a meme. 

Dogecoin Chatter: Markus reminded his followers of “Happy Random Acts of Kindness Day!” He attached some ideas in his tweet that could make a huge impact in people’s daily lives.

Meanwhile, Twitter handle @JustinScerini, who attempted to get #Dogecoin trending on Feb. 17, said that it was the social media platform’s algorithm that determined what is trending “by favoring sharp spikes rather than gradual sustained growth.’

The #dogecoin push by @JustinScerini got support from major DOGE accounts on Twitter like Markus and Mishaboar earlier. 

Read Next: Do You Own Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Or Other Crypto? Why You Should Watch Out For This Notorious OTP Scam

