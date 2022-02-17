This Knockoff Coin Which Calls Shiba Inu Its 'Meme Father' Is Up Over 800% Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded muted and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose on Wednesday evening.

Some of the knockoff coins are also seeing strong gains, with Shiba Toby (CRYPTO: SHBT) up 861.1% during the past 24 hours to $0.0000001194.

Shiba Toby Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour +861.1% 24-hour against Bitcoin +860.6% 24-hour against Ethereum +860.9% 7-day +576.9% 30-day +116.1% YTD N/A

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 0.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1495 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen 1.5% over the 24-hour period to $0.00003121.

Why It Matters: Shiba Toby is a token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that calls Shiba Inu its "meme father."

The project behind the cryptocurrency said its game is in beta testing and will be implemented on the smart contract, enabling game enthusiasts to earn the Shiba Toby token when they win.

The token also plans to launch non fungible tokens (NFT) shortly.

