Rumor Circulating That Floki Inu May Partner With Alfa Romeo F1; Developers Won't Comment

Rumors have started circulating that Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) will be partnering with the Alfa Romeo Formula One team — owned by automotive giant Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) — although the memecoin's developers are refusing to comment.

What Happened: Motorsports news outlet Decalspotters claimed in a Tuesday tweet that Alfa Romeo will soon announce the Floki Inu partnership with its Formula One team.

Alfa Romeo F1 is set to announe a new sponsorship deal with Floki Inu (FLOKI), dog-themed cryptocurrency, in the coming days. Floki Inu logos can be seen on the rear wing of the new Alfa Romeo F1 car.#F1 #cryptocurrency #AlfaRomeo — Decalspotters (@decalspotters) February 15, 2022

In a message sent to Benzinga, Floki Inu's team said that it will not provide any official commentary on the matter or confirm the report "at this time" and avoided denying it in any way. What this means is anyone's guess.

The report follows Floki Inu recently disabling its cross-chain bridge, after a vulnerability was discovered that could “potentially put users at risk.”

FLOKI Price Action: As of press time, Floki Inu is trading at $0.00004222 after seeing its price increase by nearly 1.0% over the last 24 hours.