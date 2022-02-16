Whale Moves $1.9B Bitcoin For Just $3.56 In Fees

A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale moved close to $2 billion worth of BTC across the blockchain for under $4 in transaction fees.

What Happened: The whale moved 44,979 BTC worth $1.9 billion into two anonymous wallets over the weekend, according to blockchain transaction explorer Blockstream.

The fee for the high-value transfer amounted to just 0.00008496 BTC or $3.56 — a 0.0000001874% percentage of the total amount transferred on-chain.

The first wallet received 44,612 BTC on Feb. 11 and according to data from BitInfoCharts has already made $80 million in profit from the price change over the last four days.

At the time of the transfer, the Bitcoin was trading at a price of $42,200 and the transferred amount was worth $1.8 billion. As of Wednesday morning, Bitcoin was trading at $44,000 and the amount was worth over $1.96 billion.

The whale transferred the remainder of the BTC into a second wallet, comparatively smaller in value, in a series of accruals.

What Else: On-chain wallet tracker Whale Alert reported that Bitcoin whales moved upwards of $160 million in the last 24 hours.

These large transactions included a 1,000 BTC transfer worth $42.5 million from crypto exchange Bitfinex to Bitcoin wallet Xapo, an 843 BTC transfer worth $35.9 million from Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) to an unknown wallet, and 1,000 BTC worth $42.6 million from Crypto.com to an unknown wallet.