Whale Moves $1.9B Bitcoin For Just $3.56 In Fees

bySamyuktha Sriram
February 16, 2022 7:29 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Whale Moves $1.9B Bitcoin For Just $3.56 In Fees

A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale moved close to $2 billion worth of BTC across the blockchain for under $4 in transaction fees.

What Happened: The whale moved 44,979 BTC worth $1.9 billion into two anonymous wallets over the weekend, according to blockchain transaction explorer Blockstream.

The fee for the high-value transfer amounted to just 0.00008496 BTC or $3.56 — a 0.0000001874% percentage of the total amount transferred on-chain.

The first wallet received 44,612 BTC on Feb. 11 and according to data from BitInfoCharts has already made $80 million in profit from the price change over the last four days.

At the time of the transfer, the Bitcoin was trading at a price of $42,200 and the transferred amount was worth $1.8 billion. As of Wednesday morning, Bitcoin was trading at $44,000 and the amount was worth over $1.96 billion.

The whale transferred the remainder of the BTC into a second wallet, comparatively smaller in value, in a series of accruals.

Cryptocurrency Market News, How To's & Educational Guides

What Else: On-chain wallet tracker Whale Alert reported that Bitcoin whales moved upwards of $160 million in the last 24 hours.

These large transactions included a 1,000 BTC transfer worth $42.5 million from crypto exchange Bitfinex to Bitcoin wallet Xapo, an 843 BTC transfer worth $35.9 million from Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) to an unknown wallet, and 1,000 BTC worth $42.6 million from Crypto.com to an unknown wallet.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Do You Think Bitcoin Is Heading Below $30,000, Ethereum Below $2,000 And Dogecoin Below 10 Cents By End Of March?

Do You Think Bitcoin Is Heading Below $30,000, Ethereum Below $2,000 And Dogecoin Below 10 Cents By End Of March?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:  read more
Former State Lawmaker Wants To Make Bitcoin Legal Tender In California

Former State Lawmaker Wants To Make Bitcoin Legal Tender In California

A former state lawmaker in California would like to make Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) legal tender in his state. read more
Crypto Is Crashing But Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Isn't Worried About A Crypto Winter

Crypto Is Crashing But Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Isn't Worried About A Crypto Winter

The recovery seen in cryptocurrencies since early February is proving to be short-lived. Most cryptocurrencies, led by Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), are tumbling on Sunday. read more
Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum Are Sliding, But Here's Where The Cryptos May Bounce

Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum Are Sliding, But Here's Where The Cryptos May Bounce

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) were sliding on Sunday as inflation fears, the likelihood of rising read more