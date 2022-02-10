Why Is Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Coin Spiking Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 10, 2022 4:10 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Coin Spiking Today?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and a sister coin purporting to be a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer have shot up as buzz builds around a hitherto unnamed metaverse.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Doge Killer (LEASH) Performance
Coin 24-hour 7-day Price 24-Hour Percentage Gain Against Bitcoin 24-Hour Percentage Gain Against Ethereum
Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) 3.4% 57.2% $0.00003238 3.35% 1.4%
Doge Killer (CRYPTO:  LEASH) 3.7% 126.9% $1,775.90 4.8% 2.5%

See Also: How To Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Why Are They Rising? Shiba Inu said in a blog post that it will “lead” the Metaverse sector despite being in the early phase of the development of Shiberse, a codename for the Shiba Inu Metaverse.

The project said that the name is expected to be dropped this month. In the same blog, Shiba Inu announced Shiba Lands, the “lands” inside the Shiba Inu Metaverse will be available for purchase/auction soon.

For the Shiba Land sales event and to prevent Bots and Gas Wars, the project said they are working on a queue system that will require those interested to hold LEASH tokens. The Metaverse buzz has given a boost to SHIB prices this week as well.

SHIB was the third most mentioned coin on Twitter, according to Cointrendz data. It attracted 2,032 tweets.

The two coins that attracted more tweets than SHIB were Bitcoin and Ethereum. They were mentioned in 4,927 and 2,447 tweets respectively. 

Shiba Inu and Leash Chatter: The tweet announcing Lands and the queue system garnered 16,800 likes on Twitter and was retweeted 5,787 times.

 

The user “Gossip Shib” on Twitter said that SHIB, LEASH and BONE tokens were “The Three Musketeers” with the motto “All for one and one for all.”

Read Next: From Russia, With Love: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Buoyant Again On Regulatory Hope And BlackRock Crypto Foray

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

McDonald's Big Dogecoin Announcement, In Response To Elon Musk? Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh…

McDonald's Big Dogecoin Announcement, In Response To Elon Musk? Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh…

McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) promised on social media that something was coming and it did arrive but it was not what the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) community was anticipating. read more
Shiba Inu Now Held By Over 1.18 Million Ethereum Wallets

Shiba Inu Now Held By Over 1.18 Million Ethereum Wallets

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — the self-described “Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer” — is now held by over 1.18 million Ethereum (CRYPTO: read more
Dogecoin Rides The Crypto Wave As Market Stages Recovery

Dogecoin Rides The Crypto Wave As Market Stages Recovery

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded nearly 2% higher at $0.15 early Tuesday morning after major cryptocurrencies spiked.  read more
Cathie Wood Raised Exposure In These Three Crypto-Linked Fintech Stocks On Monday

Cathie Wood Raised Exposure In These Three Crypto-Linked Fintech Stocks On Monday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday loaded up more shares in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD), Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) a read more