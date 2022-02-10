Why Is Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Coin Spiking Today?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and a sister coin purporting to be a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer have shot up as buzz builds around a hitherto unnamed metaverse.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Doge Killer (LEASH) Performance Coin 24-hour 7-day Price 24-Hour Percentage Gain Against Bitcoin 24-Hour Percentage Gain Against Ethereum Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) 3.4% 57.2% $0.00003238 3.35% 1.4% Doge Killer (CRYPTO: LEASH) 3.7% 126.9% $1,775.90 4.8% 2.5%

Why Are They Rising? Shiba Inu said in a blog post that it will “lead” the Metaverse sector despite being in the early phase of the development of Shiberse, a codename for the Shiba Inu Metaverse.

The project said that the name is expected to be dropped this month. In the same blog, Shiba Inu announced Shiba Lands, the “lands” inside the Shiba Inu Metaverse will be available for purchase/auction soon.

For the Shiba Land sales event and to prevent Bots and Gas Wars, the project said they are working on a queue system that will require those interested to hold LEASH tokens. The Metaverse buzz has given a boost to SHIB prices this week as well.

SHIB was the third most mentioned coin on Twitter, according to Cointrendz data. It attracted 2,032 tweets.

The two coins that attracted more tweets than SHIB were Bitcoin and Ethereum. They were mentioned in 4,927 and 2,447 tweets respectively.

Shiba Inu and Leash Chatter: The tweet announcing Lands and the queue system garnered 16,800 likes on Twitter and was retweeted 5,787 times.

New Blog: A METAVERSE Story that begins… with an update! Introducing Lands, a queue system, and more!

$LEASH holders will be the first to gain access to Shiba Inu Metaverse Lands. Read more… https://t.co/S758ClAbRC — Shib (@Shibtoken) February 8, 2022

The user “Gossip Shib” on Twitter said that SHIB, LEASH and BONE tokens were “The Three Musketeers” with the motto “All for one and one for all.”

