Outer Ring Demos Its Play-to-Earn Metaverse Game Ahead Of Token Release

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

The tech demo for Outer Ring is nearly here! The play-to-earn MMO at the forefront of bringing blockchain into gaming through space opera adventure and combat is about to show off everything the team has been working on. Good timing too, with the IDO in March 2022 just around the corner.

The Outer Ring team has not just released one tech demo, but five. The demos are available now for download and early players and investors are already getting their teeth stuck into the sci-fi metaverse of Outer Ring. The five demos showcase an array of different experiences that players can contend within their game.

The tech demo is, of course, limited. This isn’t an Alpha or Beta release. However, the competency and playability already on display are sure to enthuse early adopters who can get a taste of how Outer Ring is different (and similar) to other blockchain-based gaming experiences. Players can also get a feel for the graphical look of the game by watching the in-game demo videos. Alternatively, they can join the Outer Ring Discord and play it for themselves! Joining the Outer Ring discord will also give users the opportunity to play more early-builds of the game.

Building Better Worlds: Tokenomics, Partners and Players

The choice to put out a demo before their IDO makes a marked change from other blockchain gaming enterprises, who like to keep their work under lock and key until post-IDO for fear of public criticism. Not so the Outer Ring team, whose confidence in their project is high and who believe that the MMO’s gameplay will sell itself and induce players to want to acquire the game’s two tokens and unlock their utility.

The dual-token structure of Outer Ring is as follows: EXO credits are the liquid currency of this metaverse, whereas Galactic Quadrants confer other benefits. Both currencies can be earned through playing and exploring Outer Ring’s sprawling world, as well as through trading and selling in the in-game marketplace. However, for casual players, Outer Ring is free-to-play, and no user investment is required to enjoy the world.

$6 million has already been invested in Outer Ring by a slew of high-profile partners who believe that the future of gaming is in a play-to-earn metaverse. Partners include Metabrands, DEXTools, Leit Motiv, Yellowblocks and more. These strategic and investment partnerships have helped the Outer Ring team develop its in-game stores, its decentralized exchange, in-game advertising and merchandising opportunities.

Where No Man Has Gone Before



The ability for crypto-economic principles to create living, breathing economies that reward the players for their contribution to and development of communities is going to change the way we game forever. Nowhere will this be more true in the draping of a real-world economy over a massively multiplayer online universe. Outer Ring’s sprawling Sci-Fi MMO will propagate a huge community of adventurers, explorers, and builders seeking to push the new frontier, and earn handsomely from their commitment to doing so.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.