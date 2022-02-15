EXCLUSIVE: Mawson Infrastructure January 2022 Bitcoin Production And Operational Update

byAkanksha Bakshi
February 15, 2022 8:31 am
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) disclosed unaudited bitcoin production and operational update for January 2022.

What happened: Mawson Infrastructure operationally crossed above the 1 Exahash (EH) level for the first time, ending the month at ~1.1 EH.

In January 2022, Mawson produced 140 Bitcoin, with an average hash rate at ~0.9 EH and end of month hash rate at ~1.1 EH.

The company expects the end-of-month hash rate to be 1.35 EH for February, producing ~6.5 bitcoin per day.

Mawson Infrastructure is a digital infrastructure provider; its vertically integrated model is based on a long-term strategy to promote the global transition to the new digital economy. The company has multiple operations throughout the USA and Australia.

Why it’s Important: Bitcoin Self-Mining is expected to be at ~1.35 EH end of February, +23% month on month, producing ~6.5 Bitcoin per day.

Mawson expects Bitcoin Self-Mining to be at 3.35 EH by Q2, 2022, and a target of 5 EH online by early Q1 2023, reiterated.

Also Read: Mawson Commits To ESG As It Pushes A Global Transition To A Decarbonized Society via Bitcoin Mining

It saw Luna Squares Hosting Co-location operations at 2 MW in January.

“We are now focused on the rapid growth at our Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Australian facilities and continue to assess new sites for our growing business. Demand for our Luna Squares co-location business continues to grow, and we look forward to updating shareholders on this front in due course,” stated James Manning, CEO and Founder of Mawson.

Price Action: MIGI shares are trading higher by 7.71% at $4.75 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

