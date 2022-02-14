Monday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

byBenzinga Insights
February 14, 2022 5:05 pm
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) rose 3.42% to $27.27 over the past 24 hours. Cosmos’s current trading volume totals $475.93 million, a 49.14% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ATOM’s estimated market cap is $7,854,922,245.00.
    Circulating Supply: 288,252,033.89
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR) increased by 3.2% to $0.24. Trading volume for this coin is 61.99 million, which is 37.77% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HBAR’s estimated market cap is $4,586,438,704.00.
    Circulating Supply: 19,389,577,881.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) increased by 3.19% to $20.54. Trading volume for this coin is 190.24 million, which is 46.23% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ICP’s estimated market cap is $4,243,027,332.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 206,641,698.04
    Max Supply: 469,213,710.00
  • Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) is up 2.93% at $1.23. The trading volume for this coin is currently $58.52 million, which is 57.69% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,225,873,676.00.
    Circulating Supply: 2,632,687,903.40
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) rose 2.77% to $2.86 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 182.94 million, which is 61.94% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CRV’s estimated market cap is $1,120,297,893.00.
    Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39
    Max Supply: 3,303,030,299.00
  • JUNO (CRYPTO: JUNO) rose 2.76% to $27.92 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $7.09 million, which is 79.42% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,128,287,409.00.
    Circulating Supply: 40,385,411.09
    Max Supply: 185,562,268.00
  • Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) rose 2.22% to $53.27 over the past 24 hours. Terra’s current trading volume totals $811.30 million, a 59.85% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $21,178,346,720.00.
    Circulating Supply: 398,887,589.32
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

  • Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) fell 1.17% to $10.27 over the past 24 hours. Near’s current trading volume totals $278.82 million, a 43.47% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $6,496,744,307.00.
    Circulating Supply: 635,723,160.05
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Secret (CRYPTO: SCRT) decreased by 1.16% to $5.88 over the past 24 hours. Secret’s current trading volume totals $9.92 million, a 48.96% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $SCRT’s estimated market cap is $957,704,974.00.
    Circulating Supply: 163,342,359.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO: BAT) declined by 1.15% to $0.79 over the past 24 hours. Basic Attention Token’s current trading volume totals $57.79 million, a 81.13% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,184,415,698.00.
    Circulating Supply: 1,495,585,511.45
    Max Supply: 1,500,000,000.00
  • Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) declined by 1.13% to $1.04 over the past 24 hours. Cardano’s current trading volume totals $913.54 million, a 46.27% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ADA’s estimated market cap is $33,228,218,212.00.
    Circulating Supply: 32,066,390,668.41
    Max Supply: 45,000,000,000.00
  • Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) declined by 1.11% to $9.84 over the past 24 hours. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $38.46 million, a 53.19% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,540,140,671.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 156,741,729.25
    Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
  • Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) declined by 1.08% to $0.17 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 336.95 thousand, which is 78.71% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XRD’s estimated market cap is $1,666,246,972.00.
    Circulating Supply: 9,771,430,388.29
    Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00
  • Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) fell 1.02% to $31.85 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 20.87 million, which is 69.46% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AR’s estimated market cap is $1,593,903,691.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00
    Max Supply: 66,000,000.00

