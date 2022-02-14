Monday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) rose 3.42% to $27.27 over the past 24 hours. Cosmos’s current trading volume totals $475.93 million, a 49.14% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ATOM’s estimated market cap is $7,854,922,245.00.

Circulating Supply: 288,252,033.89

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: ATOM) rose 3.42% to $27.27 over the past 24 hours. Cosmos’s current trading volume totals $475.93 million, a 49.14% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ATOM’s estimated market cap is $7,854,922,245.00. 288,252,033.89 Not Available Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR) increased by 3.2% to $0.24. Trading volume for this coin is 61.99 million, which is 37.77% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HBAR’s estimated market cap is $4,586,438,704.00.

Circulating Supply: 19,389,577,881.00

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: HBAR) increased by 3.2% to $0.24. Trading volume for this coin is 61.99 million, which is 37.77% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HBAR’s estimated market cap is $4,586,438,704.00. 19,389,577,881.00 Not Available Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) increased by 3.19% to $20.54. Trading volume for this coin is 190.24 million, which is 46.23% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ICP’s estimated market cap is $4,243,027,332.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 206,641,698.04

Max Supply: 469,213,710.00

(CRYPTO: ICP) increased by 3.19% to $20.54. Trading volume for this coin is 190.24 million, which is 46.23% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ICP’s estimated market cap is $4,243,027,332.00 as of today. 206,641,698.04 469,213,710.00 Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) is up 2.93% at $1.23. The trading volume for this coin is currently $58.52 million, which is 57.69% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,225,873,676.00.

Circulating Supply: 2,632,687,903.40

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: KLAY) is up 2.93% at $1.23. The trading volume for this coin is currently $58.52 million, which is 57.69% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,225,873,676.00. 2,632,687,903.40 Not Available Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) rose 2.77% to $2.86 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 182.94 million, which is 61.94% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CRV’s estimated market cap is $1,120,297,893.00.

Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39

Max Supply: 3,303,030,299.00

(CRYPTO: CRV) rose 2.77% to $2.86 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 182.94 million, which is 61.94% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CRV’s estimated market cap is $1,120,297,893.00. 391,958,099.39 3,303,030,299.00 JUNO (CRYPTO: JUNO) rose 2.76% to $27.92 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $7.09 million, which is 79.42% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,128,287,409.00.

Circulating Supply: 40,385,411.09

Max Supply: 185,562,268.00

(CRYPTO: JUNO) rose 2.76% to $27.92 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $7.09 million, which is 79.42% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,128,287,409.00. 40,385,411.09 185,562,268.00 Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) rose 2.22% to $53.27 over the past 24 hours. Terra’s current trading volume totals $811.30 million, a 59.85% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $21,178,346,720.00.

Circulating Supply: 398,887,589.32

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) fell 1.17% to $10.27 over the past 24 hours. Near’s current trading volume totals $278.82 million, a 43.47% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $6,496,744,307.00.

Circulating Supply: 635,723,160.05

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: NEAR) fell 1.17% to $10.27 over the past 24 hours. Near’s current trading volume totals $278.82 million, a 43.47% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $6,496,744,307.00. 635,723,160.05 1,000,000,000.00 Secret (CRYPTO: SCRT) decreased by 1.16% to $5.88 over the past 24 hours. Secret’s current trading volume totals $9.92 million, a 48.96% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $SCRT’s estimated market cap is $957,704,974.00.

Circulating Supply: 163,342,359.00

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: SCRT) decreased by 1.16% to $5.88 over the past 24 hours. Secret’s current trading volume totals $9.92 million, a 48.96% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $SCRT’s estimated market cap is $957,704,974.00. 163,342,359.00 Not Available Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO: BAT) declined by 1.15% to $0.79 over the past 24 hours. Basic Attention Token’s current trading volume totals $57.79 million, a 81.13% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,184,415,698.00.

Circulating Supply: 1,495,585,511.45

Max Supply: 1,500,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: BAT) declined by 1.15% to $0.79 over the past 24 hours. Basic Attention Token’s current trading volume totals $57.79 million, a 81.13% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,184,415,698.00. 1,495,585,511.45 1,500,000,000.00 Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) declined by 1.13% to $1.04 over the past 24 hours. Cardano’s current trading volume totals $913.54 million, a 46.27% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ADA’s estimated market cap is $33,228,218,212.00.

Circulating Supply: 32,066,390,668.41

Max Supply: 45,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: ADA) declined by 1.13% to $1.04 over the past 24 hours. Cardano’s current trading volume totals $913.54 million, a 46.27% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ADA’s estimated market cap is $33,228,218,212.00. 32,066,390,668.41 45,000,000,000.00 Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) declined by 1.11% to $9.84 over the past 24 hours. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $38.46 million, a 53.19% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,540,140,671.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 156,741,729.25

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: HT) declined by 1.11% to $9.84 over the past 24 hours. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $38.46 million, a 53.19% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,540,140,671.00 as of today. 156,741,729.25 500,000,000.00 Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) declined by 1.08% to $0.17 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 336.95 thousand, which is 78.71% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XRD’s estimated market cap is $1,666,246,972.00.

Circulating Supply: 9,771,430,388.29

Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: XRD) declined by 1.08% to $0.17 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 336.95 thousand, which is 78.71% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XRD’s estimated market cap is $1,666,246,972.00. 9,771,430,388.29 24,000,000,000.00 Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) fell 1.02% to $31.85 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 20.87 million, which is 69.46% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AR’s estimated market cap is $1,593,903,691.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00

Max Supply: 66,000,000.00

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.