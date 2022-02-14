Ted Cruz Says Elizabeth Warren Hates Bitcoin For The Same Reason As China Does

byMadhukumar Warrier
February 14, 2022 2:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ted Cruz Says Elizabeth Warren Hates Bitcoin For The Same Reason As China Does

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) has taken a jibe at Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for her alleged hatred of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

What Happened: Cruz took to Twitter to explain the reasoning for Warren hating Bitcoin, saying authoritarians hate the apex cryptocurrency because they can't control it.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: Warren has previously spoken out against the threats posed by cryptocurrencies to the U.S. economy and the adverse impact of mining cryptocurrencies.

A forthcoming bill co-sponsored by Warren and Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) that seeks to bar members of Congress from trading stocks could also cover cryptocurrencies, the New York Post reported Friday.

Warren had also engaged in a Twitter spat with Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk in December after she accused him of “freeloading” and not paying full taxes. Musk is a big proponent of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Cruz, on the other hand, is a proponent of cryptocurrencies and the blockchain industry. The Senator’s home state Texas has emerged as a bitcoin mining hub.

Cruz — who has opposed the provisions in a bipartisan Senate bill that called for new tax rules for crypto-trading firms and brokers — bought the-late January dip in Bitcoin.

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 0.9% during the past 24 hours, trading at $41,908.71 at press time.

Read Next: Why Edward Snowden Is Criticizing Coinbase Over Super Bowl Ad

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Higher Interest Rate Concerns Put Dampener On Bitcoin

Higher Interest Rate Concerns Put Dampener On Bitcoin

By Marcus Sotiriou, Analyst at the UK based digital asset broker GlobalBlock read more
Ark Analyst In Response To Canadian Government Actions Says 'World Needs Bitcoin In Its Purest Form Now More Than Ever'

Ark Analyst In Response To Canadian Government Actions Says 'World Needs Bitcoin In Its Purest Form Now More Than Ever'

Ark Invest analyst Yassine Elmandjra commented on a video that featured Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland announcing that bank accounts had been frozen and more would be frozen in relation to the recent unrest in the country. read more
Why Morgan Stanley Analysts Think Ethereum's Dominance Could Wither Away In Face Of Competition

Why Morgan Stanley Analysts Think Ethereum's Dominance Could Wither Away In Face Of Competition

Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) dominance may get eroded as more competitors appear on the horizon, as per a report from the Wealth Management Global Investment Office of Morgan Stanley. read more
Apple And Bitcoin May Be Different Animals But Here's Why This Fidelity Analyst Sees Them To Be On The Same Path

Apple And Bitcoin May Be Different Animals But Here's Why This Fidelity Analyst Sees Them To Be On The Same Path

Fidelity Director of Global Macro Jurrien Timmer compared Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and drew similarities on the trajectory of their growth in value. read more