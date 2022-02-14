This Love-Themed Meme Coin Is Outshining Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Ahead Of Valentine's Day

byMadhukumar Warrier
February 13, 2022 9:45 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Love-Themed Meme Coin Is Outshining Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Ahead Of Valentine's Day

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose on Sunday evening even as the other major cryptocurrencies traded lower.

Some of the knockoff coins are also seeing strong gains, with Baby Lovely Inu (CRYPTO: BLOVELY) up 95.9% during the past 24 hours to $0.000000009338.

Baby Lovely Inu Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour +95.9%
24-hour against Bitcoin +98.2%
24-hour against Ethereum +100.9%
7-day +91.9%
30-day +20.1%
YTD -9.6%

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 0.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1457 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen almost 0.9% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002936.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: Baby Lovely Inu — a token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) — says it works as an independent liquidity generation protocol and frictionless autonomous yield farming together with manual burn and buyback features.

The project behind the token says on its website that its planned decentralized exchange will allow traders to swap their BEP-20 tokens for another while maintaining custody of their tokens.

The coin announced Sunday on Twitter that it is now listed on CoinGecko.

The surge in the token with "baby" and "lovely" in its name and plenty of "hearts" emojis in its logo comes a day ahead of Valentine's Day.

Read Next: Whales Accumulating Dogecoin As Its Price Returns To A Key Level

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded nearly 4% lower at $0.14 over 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Sharply Along With Other 'Risk' Assets — But Mines Are Buzzing Like Never Before

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Sharply Along With Other 'Risk' Assets — But Mines Are Buzzing Like Never Before

Bitcoin and other major coins traded sharply lower Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 0.8% to $2 trillion. read more
Do You Own Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Or Other Crypto? Why You Should Watch Out For This Notorious OTP Scam

Do You Own Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Or Other Crypto? Why You Should Watch Out For This Notorious OTP Scam

“One Time Password” bots, available on sale for a few hundred dollars on Telegram, are being used by criminals to steal cryptocurrency like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin read more
Dogecoin Slumps Alongside Other Cryptos: Why Shibes Are Knocking On Twitter's Door With Puppy Eyes

Dogecoin Slumps Alongside Other Cryptos: Why Shibes Are Knocking On Twitter's Door With Puppy Eyes

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded nearly 1% lower at $0.15 in the early hours of Thursday amid a general downturn in cryptocurrencies.  read more