This Love-Themed Meme Coin Is Outshining Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Ahead Of Valentine's Day

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose on Sunday evening even as the other major cryptocurrencies traded lower.

Some of the knockoff coins are also seeing strong gains, with Baby Lovely Inu (CRYPTO: BLOVELY) up 95.9% during the past 24 hours to $0.000000009338.

Baby Lovely Inu Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour +95.9% 24-hour against Bitcoin +98.2% 24-hour against Ethereum +100.9% 7-day +91.9% 30-day +20.1% YTD -9.6%

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 0.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1457 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen almost 0.9% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002936.

Why It Matters: Baby Lovely Inu — a token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) — says it works as an independent liquidity generation protocol and frictionless autonomous yield farming together with manual burn and buyback features.

The project behind the token says on its website that its planned decentralized exchange will allow traders to swap their BEP-20 tokens for another while maintaining custody of their tokens.

The coin announced Sunday on Twitter that it is now listed on CoinGecko.

Baby Lovely Inu Now Listed CoinGeckohttps://t.co/FOcgcg10xR pic.twitter.com/WTOGRihxdi — Baby Lovely Inu (@Baby_Lovely_Inu) February 13, 2022

The surge in the token with "baby" and "lovely" in its name and plenty of "hearts" emojis in its logo comes a day ahead of Valentine's Day.

