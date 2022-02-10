Ex-Forbes Contributor, TikTok Influencer Charged In $3.6B Stolen Bitcoin Case Goes Viral

On Feb. 8, the U.S. Department of Justice charged Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein for an alleged conspiracy to launder 120,000 BTC stolen from crypto exchange Bitfinex in 2016.

Needless to say, industry watchers were taken aback when they realized that the individuals behind the hack didn’t fit the description of the “elite hackers” that people had imagined them to be.

This is who stole 120k from the bitfinex hack https://t.co/CixE4XLbzj pic.twitter.com/Qm4dBeDq0I — RSN (@puttinyadown) February 8, 2022

idk much about crypto security but this person shouldn’t have been able to steal 4.5 billion dollars of it pic.twitter.com/i86nu7naKK — jack wagner (@jackdwagner) February 8, 2022

Morgan had posted several rap videos under the name “Razzlekhan” with song titles such as “Pho King Badd Bhech” and “Versace Bedouin.”

She also contributed to Forbes Women, writing a number of articles on topics such as dealing with burnout, advice on becoming a successful YouTuber in 2021, and most ironically “Tips To Protect Your Business From Cybercriminals.”

Morgan’s online presence doesn’t end there. The former Forbes columnist also made several TikTok videos that have seen an explosion in popularity over the last day.

One video features Morgan rapping about investing in Gamestop Corp. (NYSE:GME), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Bitcoin.

Her profile on social media platform Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) has been verified and as of February 10, had over 23,000 followers.

Just set up my @ensdomains for rzk.eth! Excited for 2022! — Heather R Morgan (rzk.eth) (@HeatherReyhan) December 31, 2021

While Morgan’s alleged co-conspirator and husband Lichtenstein doesn’t have as much of a social media presence, his background is far from an individual who has maintained a low profile.

Lichtenstein co-founded a Y combinator-incubated marketing startup MixRank that raised $1.5 million from investors such as Mark Cuban and 500 Startups. Lichenstein reportedly left MixRank abruptly in 2016, around the time when Bitfinex was hacked.