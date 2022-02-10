Ex-Forbes Contributor, TikTok Influencer Charged In $3.6B Stolen Bitcoin Case Goes Viral

bySamyuktha Sriram
February 10, 2022 10:12 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ex-Forbes Contributor, TikTok Influencer Charged In $3.6B Stolen Bitcoin Case Goes Viral

On Feb. 8, the U.S. Department of Justice charged Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein for an alleged conspiracy to launder 120,000 BTC stolen from crypto exchange Bitfinex in 2016.

Needless to say, industry watchers were taken aback when they realized that the individuals behind the hack didn’t fit the description of the “elite hackers” that people had imagined them to be.

Morgan had posted several rap videos under the name “Razzlekhan” with song titles such as “Pho King Badd Bhech” and “Versace Bedouin.”

She also contributed to Forbes Women, writing a number of articles on topics such as dealing with burnout, advice on becoming a successful YouTuber in 2021, and most ironically “Tips To Protect Your Business From Cybercriminals.”

Morgan’s online presence doesn’t end there. The former Forbes columnist also made several TikTok videos that have seen an explosion in popularity over the last day.

One video features Morgan rapping about investing in Gamestop Corp. (NYSE:GME), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Bitcoin.

Her profile on social media platform Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) has been verified and as of February 10, had over 23,000 followers.

While Morgan’s alleged co-conspirator and husband Lichtenstein doesn’t have as much of a social media presence, his background is far from an individual who has maintained a low profile.

Lichtenstein co-founded a Y combinator-incubated marketing startup MixRank that raised $1.5 million from investors such as Mark Cuban and 500 Startups. Lichenstein reportedly left MixRank abruptly in 2016, around the time when Bitfinex was hacked.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

How Feds' Seizure Of Bitcoin Has Led To A Massive Rally In This Cryptocurrency

How Feds' Seizure Of Bitcoin Has Led To A Massive Rally In This Cryptocurrency

Unus Sed Leo (LEO) skyrocketed by 54% Tuesday night as federal authorities seized a hoard of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) connected to a 2016 hack of the Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange. read more
Department Of Justice Seizes $4.5B Of Bitcoin, Price Slumps

Department Of Justice Seizes $4.5B Of Bitcoin, Price Slumps

The U.S. Department of Justice seized $4.5 billion worth of cryptocurrency stolen during 2016's hack of crypto exchange Bitfinex in the largest financial seizure ever executed by the department. read more
Ethereum Outshines Bitcoin, Dogecoin Rises As Geopolitical Tensions In Eastern Europe Show Signs Of Simmering Down

Ethereum Outshines Bitcoin, Dogecoin Rises As Geopolitical Tensions In Eastern Europe Show Signs Of Simmering Down

Gains in Ethereum outstripped those in Bitcoin at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap increased 4.5% to $1.95 trillion.  read more
We All Know The Bitcoin Logo... But Where Did It Come From?

We All Know The Bitcoin Logo... But Where Did It Come From?

By Lucas Malizia, Defi Consultant & Federico Bruno, Project Manager at Finaflix read more