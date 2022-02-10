Why Is Dogecoin Trading Flat Today Even As Other Cryptos Flash Green?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 10, 2022 6:26 am
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded largely flat in the early hours of Thursday. 

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour -0.03%
24-hour against Bitcoin +0.4%
24-hour against Ethereum -1.5%
7-day +14.1%
30-day +9.2%

YTD performance

 -39.8%

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? Dogecoin was flat even though major coins flashed green at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.1% to $2 trillion. 

DOGE was among the most discussed coins on Twitter. It attracted 551 tweets at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

The three most mentioned coins Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu were mentioned in 4,718, 2,356, and 1,863 tweets, respectively. 

Earlier on Wednesday, major coins rose amid news of BlackRock’s plans to offer cryptocurrency trading and Russia’s likelihood of recognizing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a form of currency.

Dogecoin is trading in three possible bullish patterns on its daily chart  — cup and handle, bull flag pattern and a triple inside bar — according to Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer.

Dogecoin Chatter: On Wednesday, Gokhshtein Media founder and DOGE-bull David Gokhshtein asked his Twitter followers “DOGE or SHIB.”

Multiple DOGE fans came out to support their favorite coin. 

Read Next: Why Cathie Wood Sees Bitcoin And Ethereum As Great Assets For Diversification In 2022

