What's Going On With Bakkt Holdings Shares Today?

byAdam Eckert
February 9, 2022 4:02 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Going On With Bakkt Holdings Shares Today?

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) is soaring on abnormally-high volume Wednesday.

Bakkt's average session volume is about 7.9 million over a 100-day period, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Wednesday's trading volume has already exceeded 52 million at publication time.

Bakkt operates a digital asset marketplace that enables consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Because of the nature of its business, the stock tends to be volatile and move with cryptocurrency markets. 

Bakkt is also trending across social media platforms. It was the top trending stock on Stocktwits at publication time.

See Also: Why Did Tritium Shares Spike Almost 40% On Tuesday, And Another 30% In Pre-Market Today?

BKKT Price Action: Bakkt went public via special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in October. Shares traded as high as $50.80 shortly after the company made its public debut, but have since struggled to find support, trading as low as $3.31.

The stock was up 29.8% at $7.71 at time of publication. 

Photo: courtesy of Bakkt.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Small Cap Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Valliance Bank Chooses Bakkt To Offer Clients Access To Cryptocurrency

Valliance Bank diversifies digital banking experiences with new, modern approach by opening access for clients to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT), a trusted digital asset platform read more

Bakkt Reports Hanover Community Bank Joined Co.'s Early Adopter Crypto Program

Hanover Bank takes innovative approach to its digital banking offerings by creating access for clients to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT), a trusted digital asset platform that read more

Bakkt Reports Manasquan Bank Will Be Participating In Co.'s Early Adopter Program, Will 'allow the bank's retail clients to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency through the bank's mobile banking app'

Bakkt Holdings Shares Move Higher; Co Tweets 'We're making moves to bring crypto experiences to the #gigeconomy. Check out our blog to find out more about our work with @BringMeThatInc and what it means for customers and drivers'

https://twitter.com/Bakkt/status/1469367892332453890?s=20 read more