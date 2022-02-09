How Much Is Bitcoin's Fair Value? JPMorgan Analyst Weighs In

byShanthi Rexaline
February 9, 2022 11:24 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
How Much Is Bitcoin's Fair Value? JPMorgan Analyst Weighs In

After a not-so-promising start to the year, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices have taken off since Friday. This has increased hopes for the apex cryptocurrency to emerge from the lackluster phase it has seen since it hit an all-time high of $68,789.63 on Nov. 10.

What Happened: Bitcoin's fair value is around $38,000, premised on the crypto's volatility vis-à-vis gold, Business Insider reported Wednesday, citing JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.

The fair value of an asset is the price of an asset as agreed upon by a buyer and seller who are under no compulsion to transact and have reasonable knowledge or relevant facts.

The JPMorgan analyst's valuation is based on the assumption that bitcoin's volatility is four times as much as that gold. Gold is considered a safe haven asset to which investors flock to in times of risk aversion or uncertainty.

JPMorgan's long-term price target of $150,000 for Bitcoin was derived based on the assumptions that the apex crypto's volatility is similar to that of gold and bitcoin gets the same allocation as that of gold in investors' portfolios.

Given the recent gyrations in Bitcoin, the JPMorgan analyst said its fair value would be worth one-fourth of his long-term price target.
Panigirtzoglou's $38,000 fair value is roughly 16% lower than Bitcoin's current price.

Related Link: Bitcoin Reigns Supreme, Still Accounts For 46% of the Total Value of Crypto Markets: Survey

Why It's Important: Bitcoin's rally in the past was supported by accommodative fiscal and monetary policies that left investors flush with funds. The Fed's signal that rate hikes are imminent has increased risk aversion, making risky bets such as cryptocurrencies less appealing.
Despite the recent recovery, Bitcoin and the other major cryptocurrencies appear to be on shaky ground, considering the macroeconomic uncertainties.

Cryptocurrencies will see hot growth relative to other alternative asset classes — not necessarily from continued rise in prices, but from the expansion of the universe of digital assets, Panigirtzoglou reportedly said.

At last check, Bitcoin was trading up 1.34% at $43,960. 

Related Link: This Republican Senator And Former Presidential Candidate Bought The Late January Dip In Bitcoin

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Here Are All The Companies With Super Bowl LVI Commercials

Here Are All The Companies With Super Bowl LVI Commercials

Super Bowl LVI aired Sunday on NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA). The Los Angeles Rams were the winners of the game and ended the NFL season as champions. read more
Crypto Lender BlockFi Looking To Go Public Following $100M SEC Settlement

Crypto Lender BlockFi Looking To Go Public Following $100M SEC Settlement

Major U.S.-based cryptocurrency lending firm BlockFi is now looking to go public, the company has declared that it is registering with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). read more
Intel Says Jack Dorsey's Block Is A 'First Customer' For Its New Bitcoin Mining Chip

Intel Says Jack Dorsey's Block Is A 'First Customer' For Its New Bitcoin Mining Chip

Global technology giant Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has unveiled more details about its upcoming Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining microchip. read more
Coinbase Jumps To Top Of App Store After Super Bowl LVI Ad

Coinbase Jumps To Top Of App Store After Super Bowl LVI Ad

The Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) ad during Super Bowl LVI's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams seemingly paid off. read more