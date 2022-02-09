This Play-To-Earn Dogecoin Knockoff Is Up Almost 700% Today
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) fell on Tuesday evening along with some major cryptocurrencies.
However, some of the knockoff coins are seeing strong gains, with Dogecolony (CRYPTO: DOGECO) up 690.1% during the past 24 hours to $0.0000007905.
What Happened: Dogecolony has surged more than 680% each against Bitcoin and Ethereum.
|Time-frame
|% Change (+/-)
|24-hour
|+690.1%
|24-hour against Bitcoin
|+687.1%
|24-hour against Ethereum
|+695.5%
|7-day
|+32.2%
|30-day
|-72.7%
|YTD
|N/A
For comparison, Dogecoin is down 4.0% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1576 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 4.6% over the 24-hour period to $0.00003146.
See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)
Why It Matters: Dogecolony says it aims to be the main token of all future Doge tokens.
The project behind the coin said it has released its play-to-earn (P2E) game that can be played as a demo.
The coin announced on Twitter that its holders will be able to play as their non fungible token (NFT) in the P2E game.
DogeColony #NFTs are fun and unique works of art, each with a different style.
Holders will be able to play as their NFT in the #DogeCo #PlayToEarn Game.
A few lucky wallets will gain extra power, extra life and weapons that they can use in-game. pic.twitter.com/Dq2RoYbchp
— Doge Colony (@DogeColony_io) February 8, 2022
Read Next: Major Dogecoin Purchase: BNB Whale Scoops Up 9M Doge Worth $1.4M
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.