This Play-To-Earn Dogecoin Knockoff Is Up Almost 700% Today

byMadhukumar Warrier
February 8, 2022 10:46 pm
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) fell on Tuesday evening along with some major cryptocurrencies.

However, some of the knockoff coins are seeing strong gains, with Dogecolony (CRYPTO: DOGECO) up 690.1% during the past 24 hours to $0.0000007905.

What Happened: Dogecolony has surged more than 680% each against Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Dogecolony Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour +690.1%
24-hour against Bitcoin +687.1%
24-hour against Ethereum +695.5%
7-day +32.2%
30-day -72.7%
YTD N/A

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 4.0% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1576 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 4.6% over the 24-hour period to $0.00003146.

Why It Matters: Dogecolony says it aims to be the main token of all future Doge tokens.

The project behind the coin said it has released its play-to-earn (P2E) game that can be played as a demo.

The coin announced on Twitter that its holders will be able to play as their non fungible token (NFT) in the P2E game.

