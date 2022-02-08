QiDAO Token Crashes 87% After $13M Superfluid Contract Exploit
Hackers managed to steal $13 million worth of crypto tokens after exploiting the QiDAO vesting contract on Superfluid.
What Happened: In a Twitter update on Tuesday, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-based money streaming protocol Superfluid said it was looking into a potential exploit of the QiDAO contract that leverages Superfluid code.
“We are investigating a potential protocol layer exploit. As a precaution, please do unwrap all your SuperTokens. The attackers might be targeting wallets/contracts with large amounts,” cautioned Superfluid.
Using an ERC20 token called Super Token, Superfluid allows users to perform multiple tasks in a single transaction. By wrapping their tokens, users can initiate a money stream without needing to pay additional gas fees or transaction costs.
1/2
Quick Update. We're still assessing the situation.
– We can confirm that all funds in QiDao are safe.
– No user funds have been affected.
– We're aware there are other tokens affected.
– We'll update the community when we learn more.
– Qi bridging is temporarily paused.
— Qi Dao (@QiDaoProtocol) February 8, 2022
The contract exploit was later confirmed by QiDAO who assured users that all funds were safe.
According to crypto analytics firm Slow Mist, the attacker made a total profit of over $13 million through a number of cryptocurrencies.
According to crypto analytics firm Slow Mist, the attacker made a total profit of over $13 million through a number of cryptocurrencies.
— SlowMist (@SlowMist_Team) February 8, 2022
After stealing the funds, the hackers proceeded to sell large amounts of QiDAO’s native crypto token QI on the Quickswap decentralized exchange. This led to an 87% decline in the token’s value, from $1.24 to $0.16 in just 60 minutes.
Contract for $QI under superfluid was exploited (only funds from early investors locked are exploited) All vaults are safe. Funds are safu
Bought the dip/exploit, strong team + strong fundamentals, will buy the whole freaking pool if not for liquidity issue. https://t.co/NDBm3cNzxo
— Jasper (@JunHao_yo) February 8, 2022
QI’s price has since recovered to around $0.57, but is still down by 45% since the news of the exploit.
Photo: Courtey of Richard Patterson on Flickr
