$320M In Crypto Sinks Down The Wormhole As Ethereum-Solana Bridge Hacked

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 2, 2022 9:37 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
$320M In Crypto Sinks Down The Wormhole As Ethereum-Solana Bridge Hacked

A popular Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) bridge, Wormhole, lost more than $320 million after it was apparently attacked.

What Happened: The developers of the network that helps users move coins and non-fungible tokens between Solana and Ethereum’s networks confirmed that the network was “down for maintenance” while they investigated the “exploit.”

Earlier the project had tweeted that it was exploited for 120,000 wETH or wrapped ETH, worth $320 million.

In a more recent update, Wormhole said on Twitter that the vulnerability has been “patched.”

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

Why It Matters: The Wormhole hack is Decentralized Finance’s second-largest exploit ever after the $600 million Poly Network heist, according to a CNBC report.

The incident is also the largest attack ever on Solana, a so-called Ethereum killer, which has been popular recently amid the buzz surrounding NFTs, DeFi, and smart contracts.

Cryptocurrency investor Ryan Sean Adams retweeted a recent post by Ethereum’s co-creator Vitalik Buterin where he said “it’s always safer to hold Ethereum-native assets on Ethereum or Solana-native assets on Solana than it is to hold Ethereum-native assets on Solana or Solana-native assets on Ethereum.”

In the same tweet, Buterin said “fundamental security limits of bridges” are a reason why he’s optimistic about a multi-chain blockchain ecosystem.

Price Action: At press time, over 24-hours, ETH traded 2.65% lower at $2,683.92, while SOL was down 9.1% at $98.87.

Read Next: A Different Kind Of 'Flippening:' Ethereum Overshadows Bitcoin In Transaction Fees In 2022

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Inflict Pain On Investors — Data Shows Short-Term Investors Are Panic Selling While Whales Pile Up

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Inflict Pain On Investors — Data Shows Short-Term Investors Are Panic Selling While Whales Pile Up

Major coins were seen trading in negative territory Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap dropped 4% to $1.8 trillion.                                                                          read more
These Are The Crypto Transaction Fees That Increased The Most

These Are The Crypto Transaction Fees That Increased The Most

Cryptocurrencies are having a hell of a ride these days, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dipping again after the Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates in March. read more
Is Bitcoin's Downtrend Intact And Will Ethereum Move Higher? Here's What The Experts Are Saying

Is Bitcoin's Downtrend Intact And Will Ethereum Move Higher? Here's What The Experts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) consolidated in the $38,000 range as of Tuesday evening and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) moved higher, four analysts read more
A Different Kind Of 'Flippening:' Ethereum Overshadows Bitcoin In Transaction Fees In 2022

A Different Kind Of 'Flippening:' Ethereum Overshadows Bitcoin In Transaction Fees In 2022

While Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is still the apex coin, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has 'flipped' the latter in terms of transaction fees this year. read more