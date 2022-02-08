Why Is Ripple's XRP Cryptocurrency Shooting Up Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 8, 2022 5:05 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Ripple's XRP Cryptocurrency Shooting Up Today?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) traded nearly 20% higher early Tuesday thanks to positive sentiment surrounding a court case involving Ripple Inc, the company associated with the token.

XRP Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour 20.55%
24-hour against Bitcoin 15.8%
24-hour against Ethereum 17%
7-day 43.8%
30-day -15.9%

YTD performance

 3.2%

See Also: How To Buy XRP (XRP)

Why It’s Moving? Ripple was granted permission by district court Judge Analisa Torres of the Southern District of New York to respond to the Securities and Exchange Commission Memorandum of Law in support of the Motion to Strike fair notice defense. 

The judge’s ruling, first noted on Cointelegraph, unseals emails to Chris Larsen, executive chair of Ripple’s board of directors, and Brad Garlinghouse, the Ripple CEO.

The SEC alleged last year that Ripple conducted an unregistered $1.3 billion securities offering. The regulator named Garlinghouse and Larsen in a lawsuit.

XRP was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter. It attracted 819 tweets at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

The three most mentioned coins Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were mentioned in 5,639, 2,796, and 2,327 tweets, respectively. 

XRP attracted high interest from retail traders on Stocktwits. It was also seen on CoinMarketCap at press time.

XRP Chatter: Jeremy Hogan, a partner at the law firm Hogan & Hogan, said the next couple of months will be interesting in the Ripple V. SEC case as major rulings are “being teed up!”

​​

Meanwhile, Ripple said in a note that it tweeted that 2022 is going to be the year when cryptocurrency payments grow dramatically and non fungible tokens go mainstream.

Read Next: One Of The Big 4 Accounting Firms Just Added Bitcoin And This Cryptocurrency To Its Corporate Balance Sheet In Canada

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Top 10 Stock Market Moving Headlines From Last Week: Peloton Transition, Disney Earnings, Crypto Ads, SpaceX Event And More

Every day, Benzinga TV covers the biggest topics of the stock market. Benzinga’s new weekly highlights show features the top 10 events of the previous week. Follow Benzinga on YouTube for daily shows committed to providing the best market news and commentary. read more
This Energy Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin And Dogecoin

This Energy Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin And Dogecoin

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) has been a dominant force in the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States, and over the past year, produced strong returns for investors. read more
Dogecoin Profitability Back Above 50%: Top BSC Whales Accumulate 324M DOGE

Dogecoin Profitability Back Above 50%: Top BSC Whales Accumulate 324M DOGE

According to the IntoTheBlock data, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) at least 52% of all Dogecoin holders are currently in pr read more
PUBG: Battlegrounds Developer Krafton Bets On Metaverse And NFTs

PUBG: Battlegrounds Developer Krafton Bets On Metaverse And NFTs

Krafton Inc. announced it will now be working on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and metaverse projects. Krafton is the parent company of Bluehole, the firm behind the successful videogame, PUBG: Battlegrounds. read more