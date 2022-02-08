Doge-Themed Coin Emerges As Most-Traded Crypto By Top 1,000 Polygon (MATIC) Whales

PolyDoge (CRYPTO: POLYDOGE) — a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoff coin — has emerged as the most traded token by the top 1,000 Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) whale wallets.

What Happened: PolyDoge flipped Bloktopia (CRYPTO: BLOK) to emerge as the most traded token by Polygon whales, as per data from WhaleStats.

The 1,000 largest Matic wallets are worth an average of $1.84 million and have an average of 50,560 MATIC and nine tokens.

Polygon is an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) scaling platform.

PolyDoge currently ranks seventh among the top ten cryptocurrency holdings of the Polygon whales, according to WhaleStats data.

Why It Matters: PolyDoge says it aims to build the biggest community on Polygon.

The meme token says it offers a wide variety of fun interaction to its holders in the form of non fungible tokens (NFT), apps, airdrops and access to different decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms.

Price Action: PolyDoge is up 4.8% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00000002902 at press time.

Bloktopia is down 6.6% during the period to $0.02999.

