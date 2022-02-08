This Cancer-Charity-Themed Meme Coin Is Up Over 200% Today, Outperforming Dogecoin And Shiba Inu
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) surged on Monday evening along with major cryptocurrencies.
Some of the knockoff coins are also seeing gains, with Chiba Inu (CRYPTO: CHIBA) up 202.3% during the past 24 hours to $0.04481.
What Happened: Chiba Inu has surged about 190% each against Bitcoin and Ethereum.
|Time-frame
|% Change (+/-)
|24-hour
|+202.3%
|24-hour against Bitcoin
|+189.6%
|24-hour against Ethereum
|+190.3%
|7-day
|+268.0%
|30-day
|-20.6%
|YTD
|N/A
For comparison, Dogecoin is up 5.9% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1646 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen 16.4% over the 24-hour period to $0.00003297.
Why It Matters: Chiba Inu says it is currently building Chiba Exchange, where swapping fees would purportedly go to prostate cancer and breast cancer charities.
Chiba Exchange would house a Token Locker, where locking fees will eventually be set up to fund staking rewards for Chiba Inu holders, the project has said.
