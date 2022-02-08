This Cancer-Charity-Themed Meme Coin Is Up Over 200% Today, Outperforming Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) surged on Monday evening along with major cryptocurrencies.

Some of the knockoff coins are also seeing gains, with Chiba Inu (CRYPTO: CHIBA) up 202.3% during the past 24 hours to $0.04481.

What Happened: Chiba Inu has surged about 190% each against Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Chiba Inu Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour +202.3%
24-hour against Bitcoin +189.6%
24-hour against Ethereum +190.3%
7-day +268.0%
30-day -20.6%
YTD N/A

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 5.9% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1646 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen 16.4% over the 24-hour period to $0.00003297.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: Chiba Inu says it is currently building Chiba Exchange, where swapping fees would purportedly go to prostate cancer and breast cancer charities.

Chiba Exchange would house a Token Locker, where locking fees will eventually be set up to fund staking rewards for Chiba Inu holders, the project has said.

