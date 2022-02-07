12 NFTs Statistics That Tell Us More Than We Think About It

bySibghat Ullah
February 7, 2022 10:22 am
NFTs or non-fungal tokens are one of the hottest topics that are attracting more people. Moving on to Google trends, you can see that people all over the world are very interested in NFTs. In October 2021, there was a big increase and the trend started to grow rapidly.

That's why I've researched and collected some very interesting facts about NFTs that you should know if NFTs are something you are interested in.

  • The first-ever NFT was created by kelvin McCoy in 2014. McCoy registered the video on the Namecoin blockchain and sold it to Dash for $4, during a live presentation for the Seven on Seven conference at the New Museum in New York City. Source 
  • Hayes is the youngest NFT millionaire in the world. Thanks to her NFT artwork, which has sold extremely well, Hayes has already earned over $5.7 million in Ether (CRYPTO: ETHSource 
  • OpenSea is the world’s largest NFT marketplace with over 1 million active user wallets. Source 
  • The work "Merge" by artist Pak is the most expensive NFT with a price of $91.8 million dollars.  While Everydays: the First 5000 Days, by artist Mike Winkelmann (known professionally as Beeple), the second most expensive auction at US$69.3 million in 2021. Source 
  • Devin Finzer and Alex Atallah, the cofounders of New York City-based blockchain startup OpenSea are the world's first NFT billionaires. Source 
  • Opensea is the most popular NFT marketplace with over 80 million NFTs. Source 
  • Opensea is the most popular NFT website with 81 million monthly visits. Source
  • OpenSea, the largest marketplace for NFTs, has seen its monthly trade volume in Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) exceed $3.5 billion for the first time in January 2022. Source
  • The NFT space generated $10.67 billion in trading volume during the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 704% from the previous quarter. Source
  • The Philippines Has The Most NFT Adoption In The World followed by Thailand and Malaysia. Source 
  • 90% of Japanese Don't know What NFTs Are followed by Germany and United Kingdom. Source 
  • People from China are the most interested in NFTs according to Google Trends. Source

 

