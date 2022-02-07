Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Is Soaring Ahead Of A Key Event Planned For Valentine's Day

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 6, 2022 9:53 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Is Soaring Ahead Of A Key Event Planned For Valentine's Day

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded nearly 30% higher Sunday night amid a plan by Bigger Entertainment to burn tokens on Valentine’s Day.

Shiba Inu Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour 27.1%
24-hour against Bitcoin 21.8%
24-hour against Ethereum 23.3%
7-day 41.45%
30-day -51.1%

YTD performance

 -18.2%

Why It’s Moving? The Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) rival was the second-most mentioned cryptocurrency on Twitter at press time. SHIB attracted 6,079 tweets, according to Cointrendz data.

The most mentioned cryptocurrency was Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was the third-most discussed coin after SHIB.

Crypto entertainment company Bigger Entertainment CEO Steven Cooper said Sunday that the company is organizing what could become its “largest burn party” yet. The event is slated for Feb. 14 — Valentine’s Day.

In December, Big Entertainment burned 176  million SHIB by selling $5 tickets to a SHIB Burn Christmas Party. The SHIB community has burned 2 billion SHIB through the company’s Spotify playlist. 

Shiba Inu Chatter: A public testnet of Shibarium layer 2 protocol could be released very soon, according to a blog by developers. 

Shiba Inu oriented Twitter account “ShibainuCoin” said 63 billion SHIB tokens worth nearly $1.8 million were purchased by whales recently. 

Read Next: Why Prominent Bitcoin Backer John McAfee's Body Hasn't Been Laid To Rest, Months After Death

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin Crosses $42K Level, Ethereum Above $3K As Dogecoin And Meme Coins Shine Too — Why The Pressure On Crypto Market Is Still On

Bitcoin Crosses $42K Level, Ethereum Above $3K As Dogecoin And Meme Coins Shine Too — Why The Pressure On Crypto Market Is Still On

Bitcoin and other major coins traded higher Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.6% to $2 trillion. read more
Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone

Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone

What a day for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme coin’s official Twitter account now has over three million followers.  read more
EXCLUSIVE: Popular Contrarian Investor CryptoWhale On Why He Turned Bearish On Bitcoin, How Dogecoin Community Is 'Fun,' Rise Of Altcoins And 2022 Prediction

EXCLUSIVE: Popular Contrarian Investor CryptoWhale On Why He Turned Bearish On Bitcoin, How Dogecoin Community Is 'Fun,' Rise Of Altcoins And 2022 Prediction

Pseudonymous Twitter user “Mr. Whale,” also known as “CryptoWhale,” has amassed both massive fanfare and controversy on the social media platform. read more
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: read more