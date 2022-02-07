Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Is Soaring Ahead Of A Key Event Planned For Valentine's Day

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded nearly 30% higher Sunday night amid a plan by Bigger Entertainment to burn tokens on Valentine’s Day.

Shiba Inu Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 27.1% 24-hour against Bitcoin 21.8% 24-hour against Ethereum 23.3% 7-day 41.45% 30-day -51.1% YTD performance -18.2%

Why It’s Moving? The Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) rival was the second-most mentioned cryptocurrency on Twitter at press time. SHIB attracted 6,079 tweets, according to Cointrendz data.

The most mentioned cryptocurrency was Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was the third-most discussed coin after SHIB.

Crypto entertainment company Bigger Entertainment CEO Steven Cooper said Sunday that the company is organizing what could become its “largest burn party” yet. The event is slated for Feb. 14 — Valentine’s Day.

Alright #shibarmy. If we sell 1,200 more tickets this becomes the largest burn party we've had yet. If you haven't pitched in yet, get your tickets today. All #shib will be burned live on YouTube Feb. 14th at 2pm CST. We can do this 🙂 Tickets: https://t.co/Z2NxM5DfmF — Steven Cooper (@iamstevencooper) February 6, 2022

In December, Big Entertainment burned 176 million SHIB by selling $5 tickets to a SHIB Burn Christmas Party. The SHIB community has burned 2 billion SHIB through the company’s Spotify playlist.

Shiba Inu Chatter: A public testnet of Shibarium layer 2 protocol could be released very soon, according to a blog by developers.

Shiba Inu oriented Twitter account “ShibainuCoin” said 63 billion SHIB tokens worth nearly $1.8 million were purchased by whales recently.

Read Next: Why Prominent Bitcoin Backer John McAfee's Body Hasn't Been Laid To Rest, Months After Death