This Play-To-Earn Meme Coin Is Up Over 300% Today, Outshining Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose on Sunday evening along with some major cryptocurrencies.

Some of the knockoff coins are also seeing gains, with Dogecolony (CRYPTO: DOGECO) up 336.7% during the past 24 hours to $0.00004103, extending its strong gains from Friday.

What Happened: Dogecolony has surged more than 330% each against Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Dogecolony Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour +336.7% 24-hour against Bitcoin +330.6% 24-hour against Ethereum +336.4% 7-day +1316.9% 30-day +1316.9% YTD N/A

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 5.0% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1559 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has surged 27.0% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002905.

Why It Matters: Dogecolony says it aims to be the main token of all future Doge tokens.

The project behind the coin — listed recently on CoinMarketCap — has released its play-to-earn (P2E) game that can now be played as a demo.

