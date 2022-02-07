This Play-To-Earn Meme Coin Is Up Over 300% Today, Outshining Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

byMadhukumar Warrier
February 6, 2022 10:10 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Play-To-Earn Meme Coin Is Up Over 300% Today, Outshining Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose on Sunday evening along with some major cryptocurrencies.

Some of the knockoff coins are also seeing gains, with Dogecolony (CRYPTO: DOGECO) up 336.7% during the past 24 hours to $0.00004103, extending its strong gains from Friday.

What Happened: Dogecolony has surged more than 330% each against Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Dogecolony Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour +336.7%
24-hour against Bitcoin +330.6%
24-hour against Ethereum +336.4%
7-day +1316.9%
30-day +1316.9%
YTD N/A

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 5.0% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1559 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has surged 27.0% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002905.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: Dogecolony says it aims to be the main token of all future Doge tokens.

The project behind the coin — listed recently on CoinMarketCap — has released its play-to-earn (P2E) game that can now be played as a demo.

Read Next: The Dogecoin Millionaire Reveals What He's Bullish On, And Elon Musk Is Too!

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Is Soaring Ahead Of A Key Event Planned For Valentine's Day

Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Is Soaring Ahead Of A Key Event Planned For Valentine's Day

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded nearly 30% higher Sunday night amid a plan by Bigger Entertainment to burn tokens on Valentine’s Day. read more
Bitcoin Crosses $42K Level, Ethereum Above $3K As Dogecoin And Meme Coins Shine Too — Why The Pressure On Crypto Market Is Still On

Bitcoin Crosses $42K Level, Ethereum Above $3K As Dogecoin And Meme Coins Shine Too — Why The Pressure On Crypto Market Is Still On

Bitcoin and other major coins traded higher Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.6% to $2 trillion. read more
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Dogecoin, Baby Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Or Safemoon?

If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Dogecoin, Baby Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Or Safemoon?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. read more
Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone

Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone

What a day for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme coin’s official Twitter account now has over three million followers.  read more