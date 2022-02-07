This Play-To-Earn Meme Coin Is Up Over 300% Today, Outshining Dogecoin And Shiba Inu
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose on Sunday evening along with some major cryptocurrencies.
Some of the knockoff coins are also seeing gains, with Dogecolony (CRYPTO: DOGECO) up 336.7% during the past 24 hours to $0.00004103, extending its strong gains from Friday.
What Happened: Dogecolony has surged more than 330% each against Bitcoin and Ethereum.
|Time-frame
|% Change (+/-)
|24-hour
|+336.7%
|24-hour against Bitcoin
|+330.6%
|24-hour against Ethereum
|+336.4%
|7-day
|+1316.9%
|30-day
|+1316.9%
|YTD
|N/A
For comparison, Dogecoin is up 5.0% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1559 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has surged 27.0% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002905.
Why It Matters: Dogecolony says it aims to be the main token of all future Doge tokens.
The project behind the coin — listed recently on CoinMarketCap — has released its play-to-earn (P2E) game that can now be played as a demo.
$DOGECO Did you play the game?
Play Demo Contest https://t.co/9OwxkFpDDm
PancakeSwap: https://t.co/FU39zfKJ9W
Contract: 0x7b1ebc0c4bc34964a0673cbeef4e1de868e8a8b6#dogeco #dogecolony #newtoken #HODL #BTC #Binance #Rewards #BSC #CMC #CoinGecko #CoinMarketCap #PlayToEarn pic.twitter.com/PAEEurMkxS
— Doge Colony (@DogeColony_io) February 5, 2022
