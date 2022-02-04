Dogecoin Moves Higher: Will This Plan To Make The Crypto Trend On Feb. 17 Prove The Next Positive Catalyst?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded higher amid a campaign to get the hashtag “Dogecoin” trending on Twitter later this month.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 12.4% 24-hour against Bitcoin -1.2% 24-hour against Ethereum -3.2% 7-day -0.55% 30-day -18% YTD performance -19.6%

Why It’s Moving? Dogecoin moved higher along with major coins at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3% to $1.8 trillion.

DOGE was among the most discussed coins at pres time on Twitter. According to Cointrendz data, it attracted 402 tweets.

The three most discussed coins, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano, attracted 3,219, 1,965, and 904 tweets, respectively.

Fear of rising inflation and the consequent hawkish stance taken by the Federal Reserve continued to exert pressure on major coins, OANDA Senior Analyst Edward Moya noted, but pointing out that the apex coin is forming a base. Considering the sell of in tech stocks, cryptocurrency investors have reasons to feel more optimistic that a bottom is in place, the analyst noted.

Robinhood Crypto Chief Operating Office Christine Brown said Thursday that the waiting list for the platform’s “WenWallets,” which can be used to store and trade DOGE has swollen to 2 million.

Dogecoin Chatter: The Doge community is buzzing with chatter of making the hashtag "#Dogecoi"n trend on Feb. 17. A popular post on r/Dogecoin featured an image that is to be shared on that day.

A Screenshot From r/Dogecoin — A Reddit Discussion Forum

Self-described DOGE mogul Erich Reimer said on Twitter that while rogh times may be ahead for cryptocurrencies, given the macro environment, DOGE has factors that are working for it.

And, dare I say, I think $DOGE will remain prime dog in the Shiba Inu meme coin sector (yep, I really just coined – maybe – that). #Dogecoin #Doge @DogecoinFdn — Erich Reimer (@ErichReimer) February 4, 2022

Reimer said that DOGE “will remain prime dog in Shiba Inu meme coin sector.”

