This P2E Dogecoin Knockoff Is Up Over 400% Today
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded muted on Thursday evening along with other major cryptocurrencies.
However, some of the knockoff coins are seeing gains, with Dogecolony (CRYPTO: DOGECO) up 419.6% during the past 24 hours to $0.000005303.
What Happened: Dogecolony has surged more than 400% each against Bitcoin and Ethereum.
|Time-frame
|% Change (+/-)
|24-hour
|+419.6%
|24-hour against Bitcoin
|+416.6%
|24-hour against Ethereum
|+421.9%
|7-day
|+83.1%
|30-day
|+83.1%
|YTD
|N/A
For comparison, Dogecoin is down 0.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1368 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 0.9% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002059.
Why It Matters: Dogecolony says it aims to be the main token of all future Doge tokens.
The project behind the coin said it has released its play-to-earn (P2E) game that can now be played as a demo.
The coin — listed earlier this week on CoinMarketCap — said on Twitter that it has attained over 600 token holders in two days.
