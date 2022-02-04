This P2E Dogecoin Knockoff Is Up Over 400% Today

byMadhukumar Warrier
February 3, 2022 9:56 pm
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded muted on Thursday evening along with other major cryptocurrencies.

However, some of the knockoff coins are seeing gains, with Dogecolony (CRYPTO: DOGECO) up 419.6% during the past 24 hours to $0.000005303.

What Happened: Dogecolony has surged more than 400% each against Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Dogecolony Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour +419.6%
24-hour against Bitcoin +416.6%
24-hour against Ethereum +421.9%
7-day +83.1%
30-day +83.1%
YTD N/A

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 0.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1368 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 0.9% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002059.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: Dogecolony says it aims to be the main token of all future Doge tokens.

The project behind the coin said it has released its play-to-earn (P2E) game that can now be played as a demo.

The coin — listed earlier this week on CoinMarketCap — said on Twitter that it has attained over 600 token holders in two days.

Read Next: Shiba Inu's Big Announcement Disappoints Community

