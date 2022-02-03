Paris Hilton Invests In NFT Platform Origin Protocol, Launches More NFTs

American media personality, socialite and businesswoman Paris Hilton decided to jump on the non-fungible token bandwagon by investing in NFT platform Origin Protocol.

What Happened: Hilton is also launching her second NFT collection "New Beginnings, Past Lives" on Origin Protocol by using its upcoming Origin Story platform, according to a Thursday Fortune report.

The platform aims to take care of the technical aspects of NFT creation and allow creators to focus on the content they intend to tokenize.

The prices of the NFTs range from $11.11 for a collage featuring Hilton's relationship with her husband to $11,111 for limited edition tokens with the physical perk of a VIP pass to Resorts World in Las Vegas.

She said that "as an undercover nerd and someone who enjoys learning about innovative tech, I’ve always prided myself at predicting the next big trend" and she "started investing in crypto in 2016."

Hilton first became involved in NFTs for a charity benefiting the Australian wildfires in 2019, which resulted in her starting to believe that "this was a space with boundless potential," especially highlighting how they enable content creators to capitalize on secondary sales.

The news also follows January reports that she bought a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT.

Paris Hilton in 2019. Photo by Mr_Dume via Wikimedia.